D&SNGRR Roars into Summer with New Dinosaur Train Experience, The T-REX Express, June 17-18 & 24-25
136-Year-Old Historic Railroad Partners with Paleontologists from Fort Lewis College and New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science to Create a Fun, Memorable and Educational Dinosaur-Themed Adventure for the Entire Family
For this unique event series, the D&SNGRR is partnering with experienced paleontologists from Fort Lewis College and the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science to provide T-REX Express riders with valuable educational information. During each excursion, museum representatives and college faculty members will be on hand to show off real fossil specimens, share interesting details about many dinosaur species, and assist guests with engaging and interactive dinosaur-oriented activities.
The family-friendly outings keep guests engaged with dinosaur-themed songs and sing-alongs, on-board snacks, and natural history presentations about dinosaurs and their habitats. Once the train reaches the Dinosaur Discovery Zones, guests will have 90 minutes to participate in a broad range of exciting activities and challenges, including a fossil dig, live reptile and bug exhibits, dinosaur education stations, art and crafts, face painting, temporary tattoos, live musical entertainment, miniature golf, bounce houses, and much more.
"With dinosaurs playing an important role in the history of the Four Corners, and public interest in their habits, ecosystems, and ultimate demise remaining sky-high, we wanted to design and deliver a distinctive new event series through which children and their families can learn more about these fascinating prehistoric creatures in fun and engaging ways," said Allen C. Harper, co-owner, chairman, and chief executive officer of American Heritage Railways, Inc., the parent company of the D&SNGRR, and the architect and executive producer of the T-REX Express event series. "The T-REX Express is the result of those efforts, and we hope it will become an early-summer tradition for many families. It's also another example of the D&SNGRR's ongoing commitment to coordinating enjoyable family-friendly events which are fun for parents and children alike, and provide exceptional hands-on learning opportunities for guests of all ages."
"For millennia, dinosaurs have captured our imagination, fueled extensive research and discussion, and remained popular global entertainment and study subjects," said Dr. Thomas E. Williamson, paleontology curator at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science, assistant professor of earth and planetary science at the University of New Mexico, and a widely-published expert on geology, stratigraphy, and vertebrate paleontology. "Leveraging this intense interest, The T-REX Express is a marvelous, well-designed vehicle which gets children and their parents excited about science, natural history, and paleontology. As researchers, that gets us excited, so the museum is delighted to team up with the railroad to assist its guests with better understanding and appreciating these magnificent species."
The T-REX Express: Excursion Dates and Times
The railroad will host 12 T-REX Express excursions, three each day, the weekends of June 17-18 and June 24-25. Departing from the D&SNGRR depot in historic downtown Durango, the excursion schedule for each day is as follows:
Train Schedule
Dinosaur Train #1 Departs:
Returns: 12:45 p.m.
Dinosaur Train #2 Departs:
Returns: 2:15 p.m.
Dinosaur Train #3 Departs:
Returns: 3:45 p.m.
Ticket Pricing and Availability
T-REX Express tickets are available now by calling (888) 872-4607, or by purchasing them via the railroad's online reservations system at www.durangotrain.com. Standard-class tickets are $32.00 per person for adults, and $24.00 each for children ages 2-11. All tickets are subject to a seven percent historic preservation fee. All-day parking is available in the D&SNGRR parking lot near the depot for $8.00 per vehicle.
Contact
Keith R. Pillow, APR, MBA
Caddy Marketing and Communications
***@caddymarketingonline.com
Page Updated Last on: May 25, 2017