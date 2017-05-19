News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Get Up To 20% Off On a Mediterranean Villa This Summer
Soak up the sun in the Mediterranean, sunbathe on the beach, go for a swim in the turquoise waters and seek out some thrills at a theme park before returning to your luxury villa, which could include facilities such as a private pool, barbeque pit and air conditioning. With villas all across the Mediterranean, from the beautiful French Riviera to breath-taking Sicily, you are spoilt for choice.
La Pergola is a stunning villa which can accommodate up to eight people and is situated on a hilltop where you can walk to the village of La Garde Freinet and drive to St Tropez. The villa has a pool, and you can enjoy the views over the surrounding forest and out toward the Mediterranean Sea. If you book by 30th June you can save on remaining weeks this July and August: 1st July – 15th July and 19th August – 2nd September was £3790, now just £2995 per week. SAVE £795! From the 5th to the 12th August: was £4410, now just £3528 per week. SAVE £882!
Villa Adagio on the Cote d'Azur is just a 15-minute drive from Cannes and can sleep up to six people. Enjoy a short walk to the hilltop of Mougins which has art galleries and eateries, making it the perfect starting point for exploring the wider region. Great for families, there is a lot of outdoor space and even a pool to cool off in. The rustic outdoor seating is perfect for dining al fresco in the gorgeous summer evenings. The best thing about this villa? Quality Villas is offering 10% off all weekly rates!
Along the coast in Languedoc, La Maison Occitane is a small cottage, perfect for just four people. The Mediterranean cottage on the marina has a balcony boasting stunning views of the Camargue. The terrace is perfect for chilling out on when dining alfresco and you can dive into the plunge pool as the yachts pass by along the canal. Close by to several shops, restaurants and organised boat trips, if you snap up this cottage by 30th June you can save 20% on remaining weeks in July and August! From 1st to 29th July it was £1345, not it's just £1076 per week – saving you £269 per week. From the 29th July to 2nd September it was £1420, now it's just £1136, saving you £284 per week!
These are just a small selection of the villas Quality Villas currently has on offer. Head over to www.qualityvillas.com/
Contact
Quality Villas
***@qualityvillas.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse