Get Up To 20% Off On a Mediterranean Villa This Summer

-- There is nothing better than a luxury holiday spent with family in the sun, and Quality Villas can provide just that. Quality Villas' luxury French Riviera villas are family friendly and close by to local amenities and attractions, and if you book now, you can enjoy up to 20% off the price of the villa for the week.Soak up the sun in the Mediterranean, sunbathe on the beach, go for a swim in the turquoise waters and seek out some thrills at a theme park before returning to your luxury villa, which could include facilities such as a private pool, barbeque pit and air conditioning. With villas all across the Mediterranean, from the beautiful French Riviera to breath-taking Sicily, you are spoilt for choice.La Pergola is a stunning villa which can accommodate up to eight people and is situated on a hilltop where you can walk to the village of La Garde Freinet and drive to St Tropez. The villa has a pool, and you can enjoy the views over the surrounding forest and out toward the Mediterranean Sea. If you book by 30June you can save on remaining weeks this July and August: 1July – 15July and 19August – 2September was £3790, now just £2995 per week. SAVE £795! From the 5to the 12August: was £4410, now just £3528 per week. SAVE £882!Villa Adagio on the Cote d'Azur is just a 15-minute drive from Cannes and can sleep up to six people. Enjoy a short walk to the hilltop of Mougins which has art galleries and eateries, making it the perfect starting point for exploring the wider region. Great for families, there is a lot of outdoor space and even a pool to cool off in. The rustic outdoor seating is perfect for dining al fresco in the gorgeous summer evenings. The best thing about this villa? Quality Villas is offering 10% off all weekly rates!Along the coast in Languedoc, La Maison Occitane is a small cottage, perfect for just four people. The Mediterranean cottage on the marina has a balcony boasting stunning views of the Camargue. The terrace is perfect for chilling out on when dining alfresco and you can dive into the plunge pool as the yachts pass by along the canal. Close by to several shops, restaurants and organised boat trips, if you snap up this cottage by 30June you can save 20% on remaining weeks in July and August! From 1to 29July it was £1345, not it's just £1076 per week – saving you £269 per week. From the 29July to 2September it was £1420, now it's just £1136, saving you £284 per week!These are just a small selection of the villas Quality Villas currently has on offer. Head over to www.qualityvillas.com/ special-offers to see what other properties are currently on offer.