News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Quality Rebuilt Electric Motors Solutions Announced by East Coast Electrical Equipment Company
East Coast Electrical Equipment Company has announced its offer of professional rebuilt electric motors solutions. More information regarding these and other professional electric motor services can be found by browsing through www.EastCoastMotor.com
East Coast Electrical Equipment Company works closely with its clients to establish the specific needs and requirements for rebuilt electric motors. Once the needs have been assessed, East Coast Electrical Equipment Company will select the correct piece of equipment from its large inventory, disassemble, and then rebuild to meet the client's needs. The East Coast Electrical Equipment Company quality and engineering team will be involved throughout the process to ensure the highest level of quality.
Those wishing to learn more about the high quality rebuilt electric motors solutions or the other professional electric motor solutions offered can browse through www.EastCoastMotor.com. To reach this company for quotes or questions, call 888-560-8122 or use the contact form found on the East Coast Electrical Equipment Company website.
About East Coast Electrical Equipment Company:
Since 1968 East Coast Electrical Company has been providing its clients across the globe with high quality new, rebuilt, remanufactured, and used electric motors and controls. With the largest inventory of electric motors in the world, we can supply any organization with the precise motor needed at the most competitive price possible. Boasting over 130 years of industry experience, our sales engineers along with our electrical and design engineers are available to properly address and solve the needs of our clients. For more information regarding the 100 to 20,000 HP AC electric motors in wound rotor, squirrel cage, synchronous, vertical, and DC we have available or other electric motor solutions we offer, simply browse through http://eastcoastmotor.com or call us today at 888-560-8122.
Contact
EastCoastMotor.com
***@marketreachseo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse