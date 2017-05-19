News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Affordable Tarzana Plumbing Services Announced by JMS Express Plumbing
JMS Express Plumbing has announced competitive pricing on a range of professional services delivered by its Tarzana plumbers.
The Tarzana plumbers from JMS Express Plumbing can deliver budget-fitting residential and commercial plumbing services which include: standard leak detection and isolation, pressure testing, pipe detection, repiping, slab penetration pipe leak repair, and more. Drain and sewer testing, inspection, repair & maintenance services are also available at competitive pricing along with water heater installation and maintenance service.
Those interested in these services will enjoy affordable pricing along with high quality solutions. JMS Express Plumbing is also offers top quality customer service in which customers will receive a thorough full inspection of the issue, same day emergency service, and much more. Those with questions or those interested in professional plumbing services from certified and experienced Tarzana plumbers can call 888-881-9898 . More information can also be found at www.JMSExpressPlumbing.com.
About JMS Express Plumbing:
JMS Express Plumbing is a full-service plumbing company serving the California locations of Los Angeles, Hollywood, Burbank, Sherman Oaks, Santa Monica, and Van Nuys. This professional plumbing company is also available to service Orange County and Ventura County. JMS Express Plumbing offers a large range of professional plumbing services which are priced as competitively as possible. The range of professional plumbing services offered include: leak detection and pipe repair, toilet and faucet repair, drain cleaning, sewer line testing and repair, re-pipe and pipe restoration, water heater repair and tankless water heater service, appliance installation, and general residential plumbing service. Emergency service with fast response is also provided by JMS Express Plumbing. Those interested in learning more can browse through the JMS Express Plumbing website, https://jmsexpressplumbing.com. To schedule an appointment or to request emergency plumbing service, call 888-881-9898 or fill out the contact form found on the JMS Express Plumbing website.
Contact
JMSExpressPlumbing.com
***@marketreachseo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse