 
News By Tag
* Tarzana plumbing
* Tarzana plumbers
* Los Angeles Plumbing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tarzana
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019


Affordable Tarzana Plumbing Services Announced by JMS Express Plumbing

JMS Express Plumbing has announced competitive pricing on a range of professional services delivered by its Tarzana plumbers.
 
 
JMSExpressPlumbing.com
JMSExpressPlumbing.com
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Tarzana plumbing
* Tarzana plumbers
* Los Angeles Plumbing

Industry:
* Services

Location:
* Tarzana - California - US

TARZANA, Calif. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- JMS Express Plumbing has announced competitive pricing on services provided by its Tarzana plumbers. Those in the greater Los Angeles area in need of high quality plumbing repair services or plumbing maintenance services can receive solutions from licensed and certified plumbing professionals at pricing that aims to deliver the greatest value possible.

The Tarzana plumbers from JMS Express Plumbing can deliver budget-fitting residential and commercial plumbing services which include: standard leak detection and isolation, pressure testing, pipe detection, repiping, slab penetration pipe leak repair, and more. Drain and sewer testing, inspection, repair & maintenance services are also available at competitive pricing along with water heater installation and maintenance service.

Those interested in these services will enjoy affordable pricing along with high quality solutions. JMS Express Plumbing is also offers top quality customer service in which customers will receive a thorough full inspection of the issue, same day emergency service, and much more. Those with questions or those interested in professional plumbing services from certified and experienced Tarzana plumbers can call 888-881-9898 . More information can also be found at www.JMSExpressPlumbing.com.

About JMS Express Plumbing:

JMS Express Plumbing is a full-service plumbing company serving the California locations of Los Angeles, Hollywood, Burbank, Sherman Oaks, Santa Monica, and Van Nuys. This professional plumbing company is also available to service Orange County and Ventura County. JMS Express Plumbing offers a large range of professional plumbing services which are priced as competitively as possible. The range of professional plumbing services offered include: leak detection and pipe repair, toilet and faucet repair, drain cleaning, sewer line testing and repair, re-pipe and pipe restoration, water heater repair and tankless water heater service, appliance installation, and general residential plumbing service. Emergency service with fast response is also provided by JMS Express Plumbing. Those interested in learning more can browse through the JMS Express Plumbing website, https://jmsexpressplumbing.com. To schedule an appointment or to request emergency plumbing service, call 888-881-9898 or fill out the contact form found on the JMS Express Plumbing website.

Contact
JMSExpressPlumbing.com
***@marketreachseo.com
End
Source:JMSExpressPlumbing.com
Email:***@marketreachseo.com Email Verified
Tags:Tarzana plumbing, Tarzana plumbers, Los Angeles Plumbing
Industry:Services
Location:Tarzana - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MarketReachSEO News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share