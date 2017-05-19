News By Tag
DAV RecruitMilitary Greater Phoenix Career Fair June 8
"Last year, 52% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a DAV RecruitMilitary job fair. Employers were expected to extend as many as 40,300 interviews and more than 12,560 job offers," said RecruitMilitary Senior Vice President of Sales Rob Arndt. "DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs offer the opportunity to meet a variety of veteran candidates face-to-face, assess their skills and even interview them on the spot for available positions."
Among the companies attending RecruitMilitary's Greater Phoenix event are Accenture, City of Phoenix, Department of Veteran Affairs, Farmers Insurance, First Command Financial Planning, GardaWorld, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Humana, Larry H. Miller Group of Automotive Companies, Love's Travel Stops, Piedmont (an American Airlines company), Ulta, USAA and U.S. Customs and Border. An updated list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/
In February of 2017, the DAV RecruitMilitary Greater Phoenix event connected more than 476 veteran job seekers with 57 exhibitors including USAA, Cintas Corporation and Lockheed Martin Corporation. Participating companies expected to conduct up to 528 interviews and extend up to 150 job offers as a result of that event.
RecruitMilitary has held 23 events in Greater Phoenix, drawing 10,062 attendees and 955 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.
DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.
In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 1,170,072+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com. RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.
