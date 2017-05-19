Kenneth Ketner Business Development Services Video Featured In the News

The release announcement of a Kenneth Ketner Orange County California based CLL Firm, LLC corporate business consulting services video has been featured on a National news information site.

End

-- Kenneth Ketner, Business Development Manager for Orange County, California based CLL Firm, LLC, announces national news coverage of their corporate business consulting services video. The release of a video highlighting the business development consulting services offered by the company has recently been covered by a national news site.CLL Firm, LLC. has offices in Newport Beach, California and Scottsdale, Arizona. The company's corporate financing and business development work with publicly traded companies has been featured in national news. Their work in the completion of a corporate debt restructuring program for publicly traded company, Southern ITS International, Inc. was covered by MarketWired.com and other national news sites.With the direction of Kenneth Ketner CLL Firm, LLC restructured a portion of the corporate debt of Southern ITS International, Inc. In the report Kenneth Ketner stated;"CLL Firm is working diligently in assisting Southern ITS International as it moves forward with its expansion plans and it is our belief that restructuring the debt is an important part of that effort."The news report can be seen at:The video can be seen on the Kenneth Ketner CLL Firm, LLC Youtube Channel at:Kenneth Ketner leads the business services of CLL Firm LLC, helping companies across the US and abroad with the components needed to expand and grow. CLL Firm, LLC works with all types of businesses in a wide range of industry sectors. Mr. Ketner has experience in the public securities markets, home building and public service. With over 25 years business development experience, he has assisted many companies and individuals in obtaining and fulfilling their financing needs.About CLL Firm, LLC and Kenneth KetnerCLL Firm LLC is structured to assist companies across the US and abroad. They serve all types of businesses in a wide range of industry sectors. Business development consulting, business financing, management consulting and merchant services designed to increase sales and assist in the expansion and growth of client companies are performed by CLL Firm, LLC. The company also specializes in credit card payment processing equipment installation and systems set up.Kenneth Ketner is involved in civic and charitable organizations in his community and statewide. One of his current passions, where he sits on the Board, is an organization called "Let's be Frank about Cancer" which is endorsed by the City of Hope. This has been featured in the Los Angeles Times and Newport Beach community news reports.For more information contact:Kenneth KetnerCLL Firm, LLCe-mail: ken@cllfirm.com1500 Quail Street, Suite 210Newport Beach, California 92660Phone: (949) 743-0161http://www.cllfirmllc.com