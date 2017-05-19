Sunrise Wellness Center Launches New Website

--, on Long Island, NY, recently launched a new responsive website to better serve existing patients as well as new website visitors.Areas of Specialty include:- Fibromyalgia- Chronic Fatigue, Sleep Disorders- Thyroid-related Conditions- IBS, Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis- Migraines, Chronic Headaches- Bulging, Degenerated and Herniated Discs- Type 2 Diabetes- Vertigo, Dizziness, Balance Problems- Peripheral Neuropathy- Autoimmune Disorders- Childhood Disorders- Psoriasis- Rheumatoid Arthritis- Upper Cervical, Brain Stem- Brain DisordersDozens of Video Testimonials are available for viewing.Sunrise Wellness Center prides themselves on being different, because they focus on getting to the core issues, rooting out the problem, and restoring health. In their own words, "We don't treat the disease ... We treat the patient."FREE Consultation!They have helped thousands of suffering patients. The Free Consultation allows you to meet with Dr. Sinagra without financial risk.Sunrise Wellness Center4844 Sunrise HwySayville, NY 11782631-563-1444