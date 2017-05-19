 
Industry News





Sunrise Wellness Center Launches New Website
SAYVILLE, N.Y. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Sunrise Wellness Center, on Long Island, NY, recently launched a new responsive website to better serve existing patients as well as new website visitors.

Areas of Specialty include:

- Fibromyalgia
- Chronic Fatigue, Sleep Disorders
- Thyroid-related Conditions
- IBS, Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis
- Migraines, Chronic Headaches
- Bulging, Degenerated and Herniated Discs
- Type 2 Diabetes
- Vertigo, Dizziness, Balance Problems
- Peripheral Neuropathy
- Autoimmune Disorders
- Childhood Disorders
- Psoriasis
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Upper Cervical, Brain Stem
- Brain Disorders

Dozens of Video Testimonials are available for viewing.

Sunrise Wellness Center prides themselves on being different, because they focus on getting to the core issues, rooting out the problem, and restoring health. In their own words, "We don't treat the disease ... We treat the patient."

FREE Consultation!

They have helped thousands of suffering patients. The Free Consultation allows you to meet with Dr. Sinagra without financial risk.

Sunrise Wellness Center
4844 Sunrise Hwy
Sayville, NY 11782

631-563-1444

www.SunriseWellnessCenterLI.com
Source:Sunrise Welless Center
Email:***@optonline.net Email Verified
Tags:Wellness, Health, Disorder
Industry:Health
Location:Sayville - New York - United States
