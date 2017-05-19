News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sunrise Wellness Center Launches New Website
Areas of Specialty include:
- Fibromyalgia
- Chronic Fatigue, Sleep Disorders
- Thyroid-related Conditions
- IBS, Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis
- Migraines, Chronic Headaches
- Bulging, Degenerated and Herniated Discs
- Type 2 Diabetes
- Vertigo, Dizziness, Balance Problems
- Peripheral Neuropathy
- Autoimmune Disorders
- Childhood Disorders
- Psoriasis
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Upper Cervical, Brain Stem
- Brain Disorders
Dozens of Video Testimonials are available for viewing.
Sunrise Wellness Center prides themselves on being different, because they focus on getting to the core issues, rooting out the problem, and restoring health. In their own words, "We don't treat the disease ... We treat the patient."
FREE Consultation!
They have helped thousands of suffering patients. The Free Consultation allows you to meet with Dr. Sinagra without financial risk.
Sunrise Wellness Center
4844 Sunrise Hwy
Sayville, NY 11782
631-563-1444
www.SunriseWellnessCenterLI.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse