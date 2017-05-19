 
Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019


Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group in 2017 Real Trends 500 Ranking

 
 
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group in Real Trends 500 List
TAMPA, Fla. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group has been named one of the top 500 U.S. residential real estate brokerage firms by REAL Trends, a leading source of analysis and information on the residential real estate brokerage industry.

The REAL Trends 500 ranks firms by both transaction sides and sales volume in 2016. According to the 500 report, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group had 5,377 transaction sides, ranking them No. 116 in the nation. In sales volume, the Tampa Bay real estate firm ranked No. 235 with more than $1 billion in sales volume.

"Congratulations to all of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group agents for an exceptional year," said Allen Crumbley, Broker/Owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group. "Our team continues to lead the way with excellence, enthusiasm and success."

Now in its 30th year, the REAL Trends 500 is a leading report ranking the performance of the top U.S. residential real estate brokerage firms. All of the information contained in the REAL Trends 500 report about the performance of the firms is independently verified.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be named among the Top 500 real estate firms in the U.S. and we congratulate our team on their tremendous success," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Dewey Mitchell. "Our agents are helping more and more customers find their dream homes as well as helping them sell their properties quickly and for the highest price."

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group has 22 offices throughout the Tampa Bay area. For more information, visit a local branch office, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.
Source:Florida Properties Group
