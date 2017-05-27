 
Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019


ERIE, Pa. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Presque Isle State Park

Local author Eugene H. Ware  will be available to sign copies of book

Located on a seven-mile peninsula on the shores of Lake Erie in Erie, Pennsylvania, Presque Isle State Park attracts four million visitors each year. With its designation in 1921, Presque Isle became the second state park in Pennsylvania. From this beginning, the citizens of Erie and surrounding areas developed an affinity and appreciation for the park. Presque Isle has been left relatively unchanged over the years, and when improvements have been made, they have been executed in ways that have not altered the park's natural beauty. Through images gathered from the collections of the author, Erie County Historical Society, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and various other local sources, Presque Isle State Park reflects the history and unique atmosphere of a park that has come to be known as "a place for all seasons."

About the Author:

Eugene H. Ware, a retired financial consultant, president of the Friends of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, and treasurer of the Presque Isle Light Station, is the author of six prior books on Presque Isle State Park. The park is just five minutes from his home and the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

5909 Peach Street

Erie, PA 16509

When:  Saturday, May 27th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
