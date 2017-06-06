 
Acts 4 Ministry Seeking Donations Through July For Back-To-School Uniform "Swap & Shop"

The non-denominational non-profit Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. in Waterbury, Connecticut is seeking uniforms for low-income children who are attending schools within the Waterbury school districts. Donations accepted through June and July.
 
 
Acts 4 Ministry is seeking school uniforms and supplies donations through July
Acts 4 Ministry is seeking school uniforms and supplies donations through July
 
WATERBURY, Conn. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Through July 2017, Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. in Waterbury will welcome donations for their 13th annual Back-to-School "Swap and Shop," of school uniform tops and bottoms to be held in August. During the "Swap and Shop", these uniforms will be distributed free or at low costs to children throughout Greater Waterbury.

Photographed during Acts 4 Ministry's 2016 "Swap and Shop" August event were Waterbury resident Iliana Delgado and her daughter.

The non-profit non-denominational Acts 4 Ministry will also welcome monetary donations during June and July plus new or gently-used uniform tops in white, blue (any shade), black or gray, and bottoms in khaki, navy, black and gray. All sizes will be accepted, sizes 6, 7, 8, and above are especially needed. School accessories are also needed including book bags, lunch bags, rulers, folders and writing tools.

The charitable Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. welcomes individuals or families who have suddenly lost their homes to a fire, flood or other unexpected devastation or upsetting life event to visit their Thomaston Avenue retail shop to personally select, at no charge, clothing, dishes, glassware, furnishings, and items to meet other basic needs. The organization is dedicated to building relationships with people while providing them with the basics of daily living needs.

"We partner with churches, social service agencies, and public schools to help identify and serve people with these needs regardless of their faith, race, creed, or national origin, or their willingness to participate in religious activities," explained Acts 4 Ministry Executive Director Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta.

Each year the organization distributes over 22,000 articles of clothing plus over 3,000 pieces of furniture to over 150 homes within Greater Waterbury. People of varying income levels are served, appointments are necessary. The Back-to-School Program is one of several Acts 4 Ministry's ongoing programs to distribute clothing to families throughout the area.

Donations can be brought to the Acts 4 Ministry offices and retail shop at their 1713 Thomaston Avenue location in Waterbury between 9:00 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and three Saturdays June 25, July 9 and 23. Items can also be placed in the Acts 4 Ministry Donation Box outside their building. Please mark donations "School Items". If needed, large collections of items can be picked up by Acts 4 Ministry during the last week of July.

Monetary donations can be U.S. Mailed to Acts 4 Ministry, Inc., PO Box 4524, Waterbury, CT 06704.

To learn more about Acts 4 Ministry, Inc., and a listing of current tax-deductible donation needs, visit http://acts4.net/ or contact Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta at 203-574-2287 or via email to executivedirector@acts4.org.

Contact
Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta
203-574-2287
executivedirector@acts4.org
Click to Share