The OSCR360 Solution, Coming Soon
Imagine a solution that can capture geospatial relationships, capture an entire scene in under ten minutes, and a solution so easy anyone can use it. Imagine a solution that is a container for all of your evidence. Imagine a solution that shows the facts to a jury, removing juror doubt. OSCAR360 captures the chain of events, allowing you to see the facts via a virtual tour.
OSCR360 is a result of collaboration with Law Enforcement and Attorneys to solve the biggest pain points for ancillary evidence collection and presentation. This solution was recently used to document the scenes of a second-degree murder & gain a conviction in the prosecution of Jonathan Ortiz in Rochester, NY. OSCR360 is more than just evidence presentation…
Click to learn more about the OSCR360 solution.
