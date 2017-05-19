 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019

The OSCR360 Solution, Coming Soon

 
OSCR360 Solution
OSCR360 Solution
VICTOR, N.Y. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- L-Tron Corporation has partnered with OCSR, LLC to bring Law Enforcement and Attorneys a new virtual tour solution.  The solution, called OSCR360, is a more powerful way of capturing and presenting crime and crash scenes.

Imagine a solution that can capture geospatial relationships, capture an entire scene in under ten minutes, and a solution so easy anyone can use it.  Imagine a solution that is a container for all of your evidence. Imagine a solution that shows the facts to a jury, removing juror doubt. OSCAR360 captures the chain of events, allowing you to see the facts via a virtual tour.

OSCR360 is a result of collaboration with Law Enforcement and Attorneys to solve the biggest pain points for ancillary evidence collection and presentation. This solution was recently used to document the scenes of a second-degree murder & gain a conviction in the prosecution of Jonathan Ortiz in Rochester, NY. OSCR360 is more than just evidence presentation…show the factual story. Get the conviction. Benefit your communities – justice served.

Click to learn more about the OSCR360 solution.

Contact
L-Tron Corporation
800-830-9523
***@l-tron.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12642319/1
End
Source:
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:360 Virtual Tour, 360 Visual Walk Through, Photo Evidence
Industry:Legal
Location:Victor - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
L-Tron Corporation News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share