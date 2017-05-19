The OSCR360 Solution, Coming Soon

OSCR360 Solution

-- L-Tron Corporation has partnered with OCSR, LLC to bring Law Enforcement and Attorneys a new virtual tour solution. The solution, called OSCR360, is a more powerful way of capturing and presenting crime and crash scenes.Imagine a solution that can capture geospatial relationships, capture an entire scene in under ten minutes, and a solution so easy anyone can use it. Imagine a solution that is a container for all of your evidence. Imagine a solution that shows the facts to a jury, removing juror doubt. OSCAR360 captures the chain of events, allowing you to see the facts via a virtual tour.OSCR360 is a result of collaboration with Law Enforcement and Attorneys to solve the biggest pain points for ancillary evidence collection and presentation. This solution was recently used to document the scenes of a second-degree murder & gain a conviction in the prosecution of Jonathan Ortiz in Rochester, NY. OSCR360 is more than just evidence presentation…show the factual story. Get the conviction. Benefit your communities – justice served.