Country(s)
Industry News
Call for Entries: The 2017 Lewton-Brain Foldform Competition for Metal Artists
The sixth annual competition challenges metal artists to innovate, while sponsors bump up support by including perks for all entrants and special tool prices for foldforming enthusiasts.
This event is a survey of the evolution of foldforming techniques applied in the world today in jewelry, sculpture, architecture, functional objects, and unexpected applications. Judges look for a well-crafted use of foldforming with points for excellence of execution and bold explorations. Learn more at http://www.foldforming.org/
Truly a global event, last year's Lewton-Brain Foldform Competition attracted entries from metal artists in eleven countries on five continents. First Place, Second Place and Honorable Mention originated in Caernarfon, Wales, U.K. and Leicester, England, U.K. Third Place came from Bonners Ferry, ID, USA. Jurors' Choice selections recognized artists in Canada, Ireland, South Korea, Taiwan and across the USA.
Each year judges recognize notable entries in a Jurors' Choice round. These are widely publicized-- and in 2016, two national magazines included Jurors' Choice images in their print issues. The Innovation Award was created by the jury in 2014 to recognize a startling innovation. It's the only such award to date, but the opportunity remains available for surprising technical advancements.
https://youtu.be/
Three leaders of the global metal arts community will judge the 2017 competition:
2017 sponsors are Rio Grande, Lapidary Journal Jewelry Artist, Ganoksin, International Gem Society, Craftsy, and The Paper Hammer. Prizes include Rio Grande gift certificates, subscriptions to Lapidary Journal Jewelry Artist magazine, memberships to www.ganoksin.com, Charles Lewton-Brain's updated Foldforming CD and a set of handcrafted paper hammers from The Paper Hammer of Bonners Ferry, Idaho.
This year, two sponsors are offering benefits to a wider audience. For a limited time, The Paper Hammer is offering a discount on its specialty hammers to foldforming enthusiasts at http://www.foldforming.org/
A new gallery on www.foldforming.org will be created for 2017 results, along with a new annual video. Lapidary Journal Jewelry Artist will also cover the story in their Nov 2017 issue.
Contact
Sue Lacy, Director
***@foldforming.org
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse