UX.Training Hosts Customer Journey Mapping Training Session

HOUSTON - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Angela Schmeidel Randall, founding principal of UX.Training - a Houston-based user experience training company, will host an online training course which takes a detailed look at journey mapping for improved customer experiences. The interactive, nine-hour course will take place over three days, Tuesday, June 13 through Thursday, June 15 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. CT.   Cost is $1,450 per participant and includes training materials.

"Each experience someone has with your company is a series of interconnected interactions that form a journey over time," said Randall.  "To improve engagement, organizations must understand how consumers experience your brand and services across many touch points and it begins with mapping the customer's journey."

By the end of the workshop, participants will be able to:

·      Systematically evaluate multi-channel, multi-device experiences with logic and empathy.

·      Identify gaps in content and functionality, key touchpoints, critical moments, and opportunities for innovation based on user needs and data.

·      Uncover user needs and desires that transform experiences.

·      Develop financial and non-financial metrics by which to measure innovation.

·      Evaluate and prioritize innovations based on Normal Modes' 4-Step Innovation Valuation Method.

·      Gather qualitative (descriptions/narratives/anecdotes) and quantitative (numbers) data that support the story.

·      Use tools and templates for leading internal experience mapping workshops and delivering high-quality final journey maps.

This training session is designed for marketing professionals who want to learn how to conduct journey mapping exercises, and is particularly useful for anyone responsible for digital strategy, user design, marketing communication, brand engagement and product strategy.

For more information and to register, visit http://ux.training/ux-training/courses-journey-mapping.php

Since founding her user experience and usability consulting firm in 2009, Randall has counseled and conducted UX training for clients including Nike, Netflix, HP, Weatherford, Department of Veterans Affairs and many others. She is currently an adjunct professor in the graduate degree program for User Experience Design at Kent State University.  Website: http://ux.training.

Click to Share