TRU Staffing Partners Adds Pete Smith as Vice President of Business Development
Smith comes to TRU with decades of experience in legal technology, bringing with him a vast network of relationships in litigation support and an immense expertise in the e-discovery space.
"After numerous decades in solutions outsourcing, business process re-engineering, sales and sales leadership, I have found my greatest enjoyment has always been helping people and organizations build habits of excellence to attain and accelerate their success," states Smith. "Having participated in e-discovery and litigation support for over 25 years, there is no question that law firms, corporations, and service providers will rely heavily on contract staffing models for project managers, technical analysts, and forensic examiners in the future. It is an exciting time at TRU and in the industry, and the opportunity to help others achieve their goals is what we do all day, every day here at TRU."
"It is a rare and beautiful thing when a mentee can hire one of his mentors," states Jared Coseglia, CEO of TRU. "I have had the great pleasure of staffing for and representing Pete over the last decade. He was one of the first people to give me a job order when I opened TRU, and I have learned an immense amount about the legal industry, sales management, and the art of the deal from Pete over the years. Pete is exceptionally well-suited and positioned to evangelize and gain subscription to TRU's contract staffing offerings, especially in e-discovery as the industry continues to consolidate, commoditize and move toward a culture of contracting talent. We are all excited to have and learn from Pete."
Pete Smith has worked for many e-discovery service providers in a business development and sales leadership capacity, including Xerox, Quorum, First Advantage/Consilio, TechLaw/UBIC and others. He has been through over a dozen acquisitions and boasts a unique perspective on the industry. If you are interested in learning more about Smith and TRU's contract staffing offerings, contact him directly at pete@trustaffingpartners.com.
About TRU Staffing Partners
TRU Staffing Partners (www.trustaffingpartners.com) is a nationally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in two core industry verticals: e-discovery and cybersecurity. TRU's vast global network of relationships and unprecedented access to temporary talent in litigation support and information protection have earned TRU extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company 2016 (#1043) and first place as National Law Journal's 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter. TRU represents thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed hundreds of professionals in permanent positions in the Am Law 200, Fortune 1000 and global consulting firm and service provider community. TRU also maintains an exclusive global roster of contract e-discovery and cybersecurity talent ready to deploy on premise or remotely within 24 hours.
