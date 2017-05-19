Prolific author releases third sci-fi novel

978191209270

End

--is the third science fiction novel by Bristol-based author Joe Gillespiea thrilling tale that fuses gripping storytelling and vivid action sequences. Weaving together themes of journalistic corruption, brutal alien invaders and sexual intrigue into a meandering but down-to-earth whole, Gillespie continues his penchant for examining human interactivity and relationships against the backdrop of an unfathomable crisis.Having spent most of his career in the realms of graphic design and advertising, Gillespie's experience of working in the creative sphere has allowed him to carry across an informed and superbly crafted style of writing. This has enabled him to create exciting and vibrant perspectives of the way in which various industries work in. He also writes with an emotional deftness so that when dealing with issues such as death or trauma, he provides a candid and relatable depiction of the impact that horrific situations can imbue, ensuring readers are emotionally drawn to his characters.Arkbound Publishing has published all three of Gillespie's works so far, and we believe that he is able to create vivid and distinct Science fiction that will ensnare the attention of both people familiar with the genre and those looking for a more approachable style of storytelling.is available to purchase from Amazon and all good book stores. The book is also available from the Arkbound website, and for more information please contact the publisher at the above address.