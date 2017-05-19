 
May Is National Arthritis Awareness Month

 
 
BARTOW, Fla. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Month of May marks the beginning of 'Arthritis Awareness Month' worldwide every year. Arthritis is a painful disorder that interferes with a patient's ability to perform their routine tasks like sitting, walking, or merely standing by causing joint inflammation. Its severity may increase as times goes by & it may result in a debilitating condition of patient. Main objective behind celebrating 'Arthritis Awareness Month' is to spread awareness about this joint disorder on a large scale. Various medical care facilitators & hospitals organize health care campaigns and programs across the world to motivate people to quit a sedentary lifestyle and defeat this joint disorder. They make sure to provide important arthritis-related information to people such as its prevention measures, causes, warning symptoms, diagnosis methods, treatment options, and follow-up care.

Arthritis can be clearly identified with symptoms like inflammation around joints, warm or red skin near a joint, and extreme muscle weakness. Patients experiencing intense joint pain, stiffness, and tenderness around joints should meet an experienced orthopedic surgeon for a precise diagnosis as early as possible. Otherwise, this joint disease may reduce patient's overall range of motion and limit them from performing the activities they like. An orthopedic surgeon usually gives medicines and advises patients to follow a physical therapy regimen. However, if these methods fail to restore patient's range of motion, then they may order certain diagnostic imaging tests to find out the root cause. Orthopedic surgeons mostly recommend a computed tomography scan, x-ray scan, ultrasound scan, and a magnetic resonance imaging scan for identifying the exact cause of joint problem. Orthopedic surgeons determine an appropriate treatment plan based on patient's general health and diagnosis reports.

Arthritis treatment mainly aims at minimizing joint stiffness and maximizing patient's overall quality of life. Orthopedic surgeons may prescribe various types of medicines such as hydroxychloroquine, infliximab, or cortisone injections at first for promoting joint health. Surgeons may suggest a joint surgery if these medications do not prove beneficial in eliminating joint pain. A joint replacement surgery (https://indianmedtrip.com/health-infographics/knee-joint-...) is the most commonly performed medical intervention for arthritis. It helps in improving patient's joint flexibility and range of movement by replacing the old impaired joint with a new prosthetic joint. In addition to this, a joint repair surgery may also be used for realigning joint surfaces and enhancing mobility of affected joint. Patients may also try alternative techniques such as massage therapy and yoga to strengthen the joint muscles and reduce pain effectively.

IndianMedTrip is one of the prime medical care providers in Indian country. Healthcare consultants at IndianMedTrip are closely associated with top-class orthopedic surgeons and multispecialty health care centers in India. These medical care centers are well-equipped with modern infrastructure and high-end devices which significantly increases the possibility of positive outcomes following any treatment. They offer best orthopedic care and treatments to patients struggling with any kind of arthritis including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis (https://indianmedtrip.com/treatments/low-cost-treatments-...). In addition to this, international patients can save up to 80 % of their money by opting for medical tourism in India with IndianMedTrip. IndianMedTrip is renowned for taking care of their guests in terms of rendering good accommodation, food, traveling facilities, and well-experienced doctors.

On account of 'Arthritis Awareness Month', medical experts at IndianMedTrip have announced special cost-effective treatment packages for international patients battling the condition of arthritis. Overseas patients can also avail free medical online consultation for arthritis by visiting their website. They can clear their treatment-related concerns and choose a feasible treatment plan for arthritis. Furthermore, success rate of arthritis treatment at hospitals associated with IndianMedTrip is quite high. Therefore, global patients can heavily depend on reliable services of IndianMedTrip and attain successful results following arthritis treatment.

Source: https://indianmedtrip.com/articles/arthritis-awareness-month/

Click to Share