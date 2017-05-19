News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
May Is National Arthritis Awareness Month
Arthritis can be clearly identified with symptoms like inflammation around joints, warm or red skin near a joint, and extreme muscle weakness. Patients experiencing intense joint pain, stiffness, and tenderness around joints should meet an experienced orthopedic surgeon for a precise diagnosis as early as possible. Otherwise, this joint disease may reduce patient's overall range of motion and limit them from performing the activities they like. An orthopedic surgeon usually gives medicines and advises patients to follow a physical therapy regimen. However, if these methods fail to restore patient's range of motion, then they may order certain diagnostic imaging tests to find out the root cause. Orthopedic surgeons mostly recommend a computed tomography scan, x-ray scan, ultrasound scan, and a magnetic resonance imaging scan for identifying the exact cause of joint problem. Orthopedic surgeons determine an appropriate treatment plan based on patient's general health and diagnosis reports.
Arthritis treatment mainly aims at minimizing joint stiffness and maximizing patient's overall quality of life. Orthopedic surgeons may prescribe various types of medicines such as hydroxychloroquine, infliximab, or cortisone injections at first for promoting joint health. Surgeons may suggest a joint surgery if these medications do not prove beneficial in eliminating joint pain. A joint replacement surgery (https://indianmedtrip.com/
IndianMedTrip is one of the prime medical care providers in Indian country. Healthcare consultants at IndianMedTrip are closely associated with top-class orthopedic surgeons and multispecialty health care centers in India. These medical care centers are well-equipped with modern infrastructure and high-end devices which significantly increases the possibility of positive outcomes following any treatment. They offer best orthopedic care and treatments to patients struggling with any kind of arthritis including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis (https://indianmedtrip.com/
On account of 'Arthritis Awareness Month', medical experts at IndianMedTrip have announced special cost-effective treatment packages for international patients battling the condition of arthritis. Overseas patients can also avail free medical online consultation for arthritis by visiting their website. They can clear their treatment-related concerns and choose a feasible treatment plan for arthritis. Furthermore, success rate of arthritis treatment at hospitals associated with IndianMedTrip is quite high. Therefore, global patients can heavily depend on reliable services of IndianMedTrip and attain successful results following arthritis treatment.
Source: https://
Contact
IndianMedTrip Medcial Tourism
+91-8600855554
indianmedtrip@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse