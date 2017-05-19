Top Digital Marketing Company Dot Com Infoway Launches Email Marketing Services

DCI, recently launched email marketing services to help its clients build stronger customer relationships through email marketing solutions.

-- Dot Com Infoway (DCI), one of the world's leading digital marketing and IT services company, recently launched email marketing services to help its clients build stronger customer relationships through email marketing solutions optimized for their target markets.According to stats, there were over 3.73 billion Internet users in the world in March 2017. Coupling this fact with the steadily growing startup ecosystem across the world, it leaves no doubt that email marketing services are crucial for small and medium sized businesses to increase customer acquisition through personalized messages delivered to interested persons at the right time.says Mr. C. R. Venkatesh, CEO & MD, DCI.Most marketers vouch for email marketing to be one of the most effective and pocket-friendly digital marketing solutions, delivering the highest ROI for marketers. The new service launch by DCI will ensure their clients have the edge over competitors through emails that are not only perfectly pixilated, dynamic and personalized but also responsive across devices. From pre-designed templates to contact management to integrating social media with email marketing campaigns and monitoring their performance, DCI will provide ace technology to its clients worldwide, serving them with reliable email marketing solutions.To avail this services check outDot Com Infoway, an award-winning, CMMI Level 3 multinational information Technology Company, is a pioneer in delivering software development, mobile application and Internet marketing solutions and technologies to business. With offices in India, the United States and Germany, DCI is positioned to become a leader in delivering advanced IT services for your business.