Banking sector in Poland grows but below potential
Banking sector in Poland benefits from a stable economy, however, taxation and regulatory constraints prevent the sector from growing faster," said Marcin Mazurek, director of Inteliace Research, during a presentation of Inteliace's latest report
Banking volumes have continued to grow fast in Poland during 2016, despite relatively unfavourable regulatory environment. Deposits of non-financial clients at banks recorded a strong 11% YoY increase to nearly PLN 1.1 trillion while lending increased a bit slower, at 5% YoY to PLN 1.11 trillion. The growth of volumes was balanced across all client segments. As a consequence, total banking assets increased by 7% YoY to a record PLN 1.71 trillion as of December 2016.
In our base-case scenario, we see Poland's economy growing faster in 2017 but decelerating in 2018 and 2019. Faster growth in consumer prices and increasing salaries and wages are likely to further benefit key banking volumes. We expect total banking assets to advance at 6% through 2019. As far as banks' profitability is concerned, the banking industry is likely to see reduction in profits in 2017 as revenues are not expected to keep pace with accelerating operating costs. While automation will support higher efficiency at banks, it will require significant investments outlays in a rapidly changing environment.
For more information on recent developments in the Polish banking sector, please refer to the publication "Banking Market in Poland, 2017–2019"
About The Report
"Banking Market in Poland, 2017–2019"
About Inteliace Research
Inteliace Research is an independent consulting company that focuses on the financial markets in Central and Eastern Europe. Inteliace Research specializes in management consulting and custom research services, including market-entry strategies, product launches, and performance and benchmarking analyses.
During 2005–2017, Inteliace Research provided its products and services to more than 60 clients, including major CEE banks and several "The Banker" top world banks. To learn more about the company, visit Inteliace Research's webpage: www.inteliace.com.
Inteliace Research
Foksal 17B/31
00-372 Warszawa
POLAND
Contact
Marcin Mazurek
***@inteliace.com
