VIE Technology launches new 7 Inch 4G Calling Tablet PC Quad Core android 6.0
VIE Technology is Delhi Based OEM Tablet PC Manufacturer. We release New 7 Inch 4G Calling Tablet today, keeping in mind young generation needs.
Styling and specifications
This Tablet comes with 7 inch HD IPS Display along with a 1.8GHz quad-core Mediatek processor and it comes with 1GB of RAM. The tablet packs 8GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 32GB via a micro SD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, it has 2.0 megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 0.3-megapixel on the front. The tablet will be available in different colors: black, white, blue, yellow and gray to match your color theme.
The Tablet will run on Google Android 6.0 marshmallow and includes connectivity features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and micro USB connectivity. The tablet also supports 4G LTE, 3G and 2G SIM cards.
Tablets are installed with extra long batteries to ensure long hours of uninterrupted usage. It will give you up to 4 hours talk time and Standby up to 5 days.
Pricing and availability
The Tablet provides an array of essential features at an affordable price to end user. Those consumers looking to start own brand into Android Tablets, and resellers buying at our wholesale discount rates, can contact us immediately.
For more information kindly visit : https://www.vie-
Contact
Ms. Natasha, Manager at VIE Technology Pvt. Ltd.
011- 65493757
***@vie-india.com
