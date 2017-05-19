News By Tag
Spotify Signs Music Licensing Deal With Beryl Media
BERYL MEDIA can now add the most popular music streaming service to its list of stores. Having Spotify as a distribution channel gives the 'new' Brooklyn, NY, based company a nice competitive edge.
The Director of BERYL MEDIA, Ricardo R., says that they have been communicating back and forth with Spotify for over 2 months, trying their best to secure a licensing deal with the world's leading music streaming service.
Beyond being the world's number one music streaming service, Spotify has also been recently making headlines in the news by acquiring the French startup Niland, and also Spotify is preparing itself to go public on the New York Stock Exchange. In 2016 Spotify's revenue topped 3 Billion dollars; that's right, Three Billion.
BERYL MEDIA is currently the only free digital content aggregator in the digital distribution business, and they are now expecting their growth potential to become even higher with this new licensing deal with Spotify.
Visit http://www.berylmedia.com for more details on BERYL MEDIA and their services, and also to keep up with any news and recent happenings with the company.
