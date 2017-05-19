 
News By Tag
* Spotify
* Music Distribution
* Digital Distribution
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019

Spotify Signs Music Licensing Deal With Beryl Media

BERYL MEDIA can now add the most popular music streaming service to its list of stores. Having Spotify as a distribution channel gives the 'new' Brooklyn, NY, based company a nice competitive edge.
 
 
IMG_0074
IMG_0074
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The newest digital aggregator in the United States, BERYL MEDIA, just landed a major music licensing deal with the world's largest music streaming service, Spotify. Because of this licensing deal, BERYL MEDIA will now have access to the 100 MILLION plus music subscribers that the music service juggernaut (Spotify) has as members.

The Director of BERYL MEDIA, Ricardo R., says that they have been communicating back and forth with Spotify for over 2 months, trying their best to secure a licensing deal with the world's leading music streaming service.

Beyond being the world's number one music streaming service, Spotify has also been recently making headlines in the news by acquiring the French startup Niland, and also Spotify is preparing itself to go public on the New York Stock Exchange. In 2016 Spotify's revenue topped 3 Billion dollars; that's right, Three Billion.

BERYL MEDIA is currently the only free digital content aggregator in the digital distribution business, and they are now expecting their growth potential to become even higher with this new licensing deal with Spotify.

Visit http://www.berylmedia.com for more details on BERYL MEDIA and their services, and also to keep up with any news and recent happenings with the company.

Contact
Samantha Williams
***@upcmagazine.com
End
Source:
Email:***@upcmagazine.com Email Verified
Tags:Spotify, Music Distribution, Digital Distribution
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
UPC MAGAZINE News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share