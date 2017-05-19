 
News By Tag
* Bunk Beds
* Bunk Bed
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Furniture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019

Bunk beds are more than just a sleeping accommodation for kids

 
 
Bunk Beds Online
Bunk Beds Online
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Bunk Beds
Bunk Bed

Industry:
Furniture

Location:
Delhi - Delhi - India

DELHI, India - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- If we consider the primary objective of a bunk bed, it is certainly an extra sleeping space. When parents have two or more children, bunk beds are very efficient to accommodate every child. However, if you are thinking it has the sole function of providing space to the kids, think it twice.

A well-designed bunk bed for kids is much more than a sleeping accommodation. What is your perspective of a child's bedroom? It is the place which is probably the smallest in your house and where toddlers can work, play and rest. Here is when the purpose-built bunk beds come in the picture.

1.A solution to double the space: A bunk bed doubles the space of the bedroom to make the area vacated for other necessities. It makes the room look spacious and tidy, and one can walk around easily.

2.Provide circulation space: Space in the kid's bedroom is tight; you would always see making rooms for placing stuff in there, which is certainly a pain in the head. Bunk beds provide circulation space; thereby we can put wardrobes, tables, shelves, chairs and toys in the room. Aside the functionality, they can be taken in different designs, colours and stacks of more than two as per the needs.

3.Cost-efficient: They not only squeeze the bed size but are also cost efficient. Bunk beds for kids would cost you less than those of two individual beds. By this way, parents do not have to buy separate beds. The dimensions of these beds are good to lodge tall kids as well.

4.Storage below the bed: Nowadays, bunk beds have purpose-built designs where belongings of the kids can be stored. Before reaching wallets, parents should ask for their kid's preferences, measure the space and check the theme of the interior.

5.Hardwood makes them safe and durable: When it comes to the safety of your child, you will not compromise at all. Buying wooden bunk beds is a good idea to safeguard your child's nap. Besides, hardwood is durable and won't get damaged at all for years. Modern designs have compartments for two or more twin sized beds stacked on each other's top.

6.Adults love them too: A bunk bed is no different than a normal bed so that it can be placed in an adult's bedroom as well; rather they love these beds too. Also, when you are welcoming guests to your place, you have to think about the space. With bunk beds, there are no worries. Bunk beds make sure a peaceful night stay.

I guess now you know bunk beds do not have a sole purpose. They are more than just a sleeping space. Whether you are renovating your child's bedroom or starting from scratch, bunk beds could rather be a good choice than the mediocre beds. Not only they are cost effective but have various extra benefits like the ones mentioned above.

Want to know more about the latest designs of bunk beds for kids? Visit Wooden Street and browse a wide range of modern designs. You can also avail the summer discount offers on various products. Grab a bigger bite and add a good furniture to your home furnishings.

Pleasing yourself with just the designs of bunk beds is a pointless deal. Now that you know the extra benefits of having a bunk bed, steal a deal that can make up your purpose of bringing it. Because of its versatile nature, the sale of these beds has been soared up in the market. So why are you laying behind? Buy bunk bed online and bring a smile on your child's face. Visit : https://www.woodenstreet.com/bunk-beds

Contact
Wooden Street
***@woodenstreet.com
End
Source:
Email:***@woodenstreet.com Email Verified
Tags:Bunk Beds, Bunk Bed
Industry:Furniture
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wooden Street PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share