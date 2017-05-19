News By Tag
MemxPro Showcases Latest DRAM and Flash Storage Solutions for Enterprise and Industrial Markets
Big Data and Cloud Storage Drive SSD Growth
Data centers and cloud computing are the driving forces for SSD technology. Research and market forecasts describe the global peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) SSD market to grow at a CAGR of 33.24% during the period 2016-2020. The decreased production cost of NAND flash has led to the rising popularity of SSD. However, the NAND flash shortage that began last year shows no sign of ending and could cause prices to go up and restrict SSD supplies. As the pace of the industry-wide transition to 3D-NAND architecture accelerates, supply of 2D-NAND memory (even DRAM) has dropped sharply. Even the slight supply increase in DRAM or flash memory cannot meet the strong demand for SSDs. In an effort to concentrate its resources in mutual profitable areas, MemxPro chose particular enterprises and industrial partners to pool resources and expertise with in order to achieve better mutual business development goals going forward.
Server and data center storage applications open up the possibility of higher capacity. Data security, high performance, reliability, over current/voltage protection, and power loss protection have become increasingly important attributes in high-end server SSDs. For this market, MemxPro launched NVMe SSDs – U.2 PCIe and M.2 PCIe 2280, supporting PCIe Gen 3 x4 interface, paired with 3D NAND, and high-density 7-mm height eMMC SSD – 2.5" SSD GT with MemxPro MP808 controller and eMMC flash up to 8TB, plus RDIMM and ECC DIMMs in various capacities.
Growth of Smart Devices for IoT Drive Storage Needs
In IoT applications, all edge devices at entry points at the front end sense and store data through gateways into local enterprise or cloud server providers. MemxPro provides application-
To effectively monitor MemxPro storage devices, MemxPro launches its updated SMARTPro 3.0 software tool for Windows. In addition to supporting MemxPro SATA 3 SSD series, SMARTPro 3.0 provides disk status in MemxPro's DRAM DIMMs and NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 SSDs. SMARTPro 3.0 also reveals a whole new user-friendly interface to display more disk information and graphs. Users can easily change company logo, background and buttons for a customized version. SMARTPro 3.0 also supports Intel RAID (IRST) to accurately recognize and detect RAID cards of every disk. For advanced users, this new version provides information regarding readable spare blocks, average erase counts, history records for that month (disk temperature, health status, spare blocks, average erase counts, power on hours, relocated sector counts, total host reads, and total host writes). Integrated with an enterprise database, the system will record SSD status and store data logs to benefit big data analysis and other applications.
With years of storage product know-how, MemxPro exercises rigorous quality control to deliver complete enterprise and industrial memory solutions from integrated circuit pre-tested products to mass-produced products that have been fully tested and validated. The company also provides professional customization services to satisfy any customers' storage needs.
Computex Taipei 2017 runs from May 30 to June 3. MemxPro's booth number is J1322 at the 1F in the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1. We cordially welcome all industrial experts to visit our booth.
About MemxPro
MemxPro provides reliable industrial memory and flash storage solutions with integrated design services to cater for the customized needs of industrial OEM customers. Products are used in a variety of applications including automation and manufacturing, environmental control, military and aerospace, network and communications, automotive and transportation, medical & healthcare, gaming, retail and more. At present, MemxPro's main product lines focus on DRAM and flash memory storage devices through PCI Express, SATA and USB high-speed storage interfaces, and support various capacities in different form factors. MemxPro strives to deliver high-quality products and unsurpassed service, becoming one of the leading brands for industrial memory solutions around the world. For more information, please visit www.memxpro.com or email us at info@memxpro.com.
Contact
MemxPro
886-2-8978-8997
***@memxpro.com
