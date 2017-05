BKF Recovery Software For Windows Launched

One of the leading software solutions provider "Aryson Technologies" has recently launched BKF Recovery Software for Windows users

Contact

VIrat Singh

***@arysontechnologies.com VIrat Singh

End

-- This BKF Recovery Software lets the users to recover corrupt BKF files in no time. This software solution lets the users to recover corrupt backup files created by various Windows inbuilt backup tools like Symantec Backup EXEC, NT-Backup Utility tool and VERISTAS. This BKF Recovery Software also supports and facilitates recovery of unlimited BKF files, it has been tested on various sizes of backup files, till now the largest file size which has been successfully tested was of 1TB. Being a Windows platform tool, the BKF Recovery Software has been automated to support each and every version of Windows.During an interview with us,Sonika Rawat (Co-founder of Aryson Technologies)stated that: This BKF recovery software can become the stepping stone for various other software companies. As the kind of R&D and quality that they have put in is very rarely seen.So the ultimate battle, to recover corrupt BKF files is long gone with the launch of this new and modern Aryson BKF recovery Software.For more details: http://www.arysontechnologies.com/ bkf-recovery.html