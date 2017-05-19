News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Canada Permanent Residency Program 2017 by Cblanche
Quebec's Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusion announced that the Quebec Immigrant Investor Program will reopen from May 29 2017 to February 23 2018.
• Intake Dates: The intake dates for applications submitted under the Investor Program.
• Maximum number of files: The Ministère will receive a maximum of 1900 applications for a selection certificate under the Investor Program, of which a maximum of 1330 from candidates from the People's Republic of China (including Hong Kong and Macao). Investor candidates who demonstrate, by means of a test recognized by the Ministère, that they have an advanced intermediate knowledge of French, are not subject to this maximum limit of applications.
REQUIREMENTS:
Since December 1st, 2010, Citizenship and Immigration Canada adopted new qualification requirements which was eventually adopted by Quebec authorities also. To qualify for the Quebec Immigrant Investor Program (http://www.cblanche.com/
• Have, alone or with accompanying spouse, including de facto spouse, net assets of at least Canadian $1,600,000 obtained legally;
• Having experience in the management of industrial business, legal farming or in a professional business where the staff occupies the equivalent of two full-time jobs, or for an international agency or a government or one of its departments or agencies;
• The management experience is defined as: having at least two years management experience in the five years preceding the application, duties related to the planning, management and control of financial resources and of human or material resources under your authority.
• Intend to settle in Québec and sign an agreement to invest in the Canadian $800,000 with a financial intermediary (broker or trust company) licensed to participate within the Investor Program.
NOTE: The required investment of Canadian $800,000 can be financed through an authorized financial institution. Please contact refer below in Investment option or contact us for more details.
PROGRAM BENEFITS:
Canada is the most popular destinations for investor immigrants wishing to relocate. Some of the country's key advantages are:
• High rankings on major international comparative surveys of industrialized nations;
• G8 and NAFTA member;
• Unspoiled environment with strict environmental controls;
• Excellent Canadian education system with preferential fees for permanent residents;
• Excellent public and private healthcare system;
• Cultural, ethnic and religious tolerance are practiced by all Canadians and entrenched in our constitution;
• Safe Canadian cities and neighborhoods;
INVESTMENT OPTIONS:
There are different ways to make the required investment in order to qualify for the Quebec Immigrant Investor Program. Investors can either deposit the Full Funding, or Financed Funding from an authorized financial intermediary.
• Full Funding
The investor deposits the full amount of Canadian $800,000. No further payment is required. At the end of the 62-month period, Canadian $800,000 is returned to the investor with no accrued interest.
OR
• Financed Funding
The investor pays a reduced amount of Canadian $200,000*. No further payment is required by the investor. However, the amount paid is not returned to the investor at the end of the 62-month period.
*This amount may change marginally, if prime lending rates in the national banking system rise or fall in response to changes in the Bank of Canada key interest rate.
CITIZENSHIP:
• Requiring 14-64-year-old to meet knowledge and language requirements;
• Citizenship applicants will need to be physically present in Canada for a total of four (4) out of their last six years. In addition, they should be physically present in Canada for almost 183 days per year for minimum of four of these 6 years.
At Carte Blanche Consultancy, our team will assist you with complete process to obtain permanent residency of Canada for you and your dependents. This includes initial eligibility assessment, organizing required documents, submission of application with Quebec Authorities & Federal Authorities, interview preparation, follow-up with respective authorities at every stage of application process, keep you posted with any updated from respective authorities.
Please contact Carte Blanche Consultancy (http://www.cblanche.com/
Contact
Carte Blanche
Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
9714388-9524
***@cblanche.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse