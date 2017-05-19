 
News By Tag
* Cpsa
* A4m
* Dr. Jennifer Landa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Johannesburg
  Gauteng
  South Africa
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019


The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) hosts its first ever BHRT workshop in South Africa

 
 
Dr. Jennifer Landa
Dr. Jennifer Landa
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cpsa
A4m
Dr. Jennifer Landa

Industry:
Medical

Location:
Johannesburg - Gauteng - South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Jennifer Landa, MD, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, will be hosting and lecturing at A4M's first ever workshop on bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, taking place at the Balalaika Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg on Monday, 19th June 2017.  This workshop is intended for Medical Practitioners to increase their knowledge on BHRT.

The Compounding Pharmacy of South Africa will be partnering with A4M for this event. As a specialty pharmacy service provider, The Compounding Pharmacy situated in Bryanston, Sandton, focuses on compounded and personalized medications.

As Chief Medical Officer of BodyLogicMD, a national network of doctors specializing in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, Dr. Landa has extensive clinical expertise and research experience surrounding the uses and practice of BHRT, and will discuss the practical applications and benefits of the therapy. Dr. Landa has dedicated her practice to customized programs designed to assist women and men resolve the symptoms that accompany aging, including sexual dysfunction, weight gain, declining energy levels, and heightened stress.

The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) is the world's largest non-profit society of physicians and scientists committed to research that helps optimize the human aging process, along with the advancement of techniques and technologies that detect, prevent, and treat aging-related diseases.

The Compounding Pharmacy of SA has educationally partnered with A4M, and is dedicated to educating physicians, scientists, and all healthcare professionals. The Compounding Pharmacy of SA has an exclusive collaboration with A4M in the Southern African region.

A4M is proud to be in their 25th year of providing first-class continuing education conferences on anti-aging, regenerative, and functional medicine. A4M offers exclusive membership to all medical professionals, with the potential to access over two-decades of established medical expertise.

To learn more, register for any event, or enroll in any training program, please contact:

The Compounding Pharmacy of South Africa at:
Phone: +27 (0)11 463 0310
Email: pharmacist@compounding.co.za
2 Eaton Avenue
Bryanston
Sandton
Johannesburg

The office of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine at:
Toll-Free - US Only: (888) 997-0112
International: (561) 997-0112
Email: internationalevents@a4m.com

Contact
Luxury Brands
***@luxurybrands.co.za
End
Source:The Compounding Pharmacy of South Africa
Email:***@luxurybrands.co.za Email Verified
Tags:Cpsa, A4m, Dr. Jennifer Landa
Industry:Medical
Location:Johannesburg - Gauteng - South Africa
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Luxury Brands PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share