News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) hosts its first ever BHRT workshop in South Africa
The Compounding Pharmacy of South Africa will be partnering with A4M for this event. As a specialty pharmacy service provider, The Compounding Pharmacy situated in Bryanston, Sandton, focuses on compounded and personalized medications.
As Chief Medical Officer of BodyLogicMD, a national network of doctors specializing in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, Dr. Landa has extensive clinical expertise and research experience surrounding the uses and practice of BHRT, and will discuss the practical applications and benefits of the therapy. Dr. Landa has dedicated her practice to customized programs designed to assist women and men resolve the symptoms that accompany aging, including sexual dysfunction, weight gain, declining energy levels, and heightened stress.
The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) is the world's largest non-profit society of physicians and scientists committed to research that helps optimize the human aging process, along with the advancement of techniques and technologies that detect, prevent, and treat aging-related diseases.
The Compounding Pharmacy of SA has educationally partnered with A4M, and is dedicated to educating physicians, scientists, and all healthcare professionals. The Compounding Pharmacy of SA has an exclusive collaboration with A4M in the Southern African region.
A4M is proud to be in their 25th year of providing first-class continuing education conferences on anti-aging, regenerative, and functional medicine. A4M offers exclusive membership to all medical professionals, with the potential to access over two-decades of established medical expertise.
To learn more, register for any event, or enroll in any training program, please contact:
The Compounding Pharmacy of South Africa at:
Phone: +27 (0)11 463 0310
Email: pharmacist@compounding.co.za
2 Eaton Avenue
Bryanston
Sandton
Johannesburg
The office of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine at:
Toll-Free - US Only: (888) 997-0112
International:
Email: internationalevents@
Contact
Luxury Brands
***@luxurybrands.co.za
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse