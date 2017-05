The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) hosts its first ever BHRT workshop in South Africa

Dr. Jennifer Landa

-- Jennifer Landa, MD, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, will be hosting and lecturing at A4M's first ever workshop on bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, taking place at the Balalaika Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg on Monday, 19th June 2017. This workshop is intended for Medical Practitioners to increase their knowledge on BHRT.The Compounding Pharmacy of South Africa will be partnering with A4M for this event. As a specialty pharmacy service provider, The Compounding Pharmacy situated in Bryanston, Sandton, focuses on compounded and personalized medications.As Chief Medical Officer of BodyLogicMD, a national network of doctors specializing in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, Dr. Landa has extensive clinical expertise and research experience surrounding the uses and practice of BHRT, and will discuss the practical applications and benefits of the therapy. Dr. Landa has dedicated her practice to customized programs designed to assist women and men resolve the symptoms that accompany aging, including sexual dysfunction, weight gain, declining energy levels, and heightened stress.The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) is the world's largest non-profit society of physicians and scientists committed to research that helps optimize the human aging process, along with the advancement of techniques and technologies that detect, prevent, and treat aging-related diseases.The Compounding Pharmacy of SA has educationally partnered with A4M, and is dedicated to educating physicians, scientists, and all healthcare professionals. The Compounding Pharmacy of SA has an exclusive collaboration with A4M in the Southern African region.A4M is proud to be in their 25th year of providing first-class continuing education conferences on anti-aging, regenerative, and functional medicine. A4M offers exclusive membership to all medical professionals, with the potential to access over two-decades of established medical expertise.Tofor any event, orin any training program, please contact:at:Phone: +27 (0)11 463 0310Email: pharmacist@compounding.co.za 2 Eaton AvenueBryanstonSandtonJohannesburgThe office of theat:Toll-Free - US Only: (888) 997-0112International:(561) 997-0112Email: internationalevents@ a4m.com