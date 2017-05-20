News By Tag
London Digital Security Centre Selects ISMSonline for Information Security and Partnership Working
Alliantist, the software and services company behind ISMS.online, is pleased to announce it is equipping the London Digital Security Centre with ISMS.online for its' information security management and broader business collaboration activity.
The remit of the Centre is to work with academia and specialists from private industry to help small to medium sized enterprises (SME's) operating in London to innovate, grow and prosper through operating in a secure digital environment.
John Unsworth is the Chief Executive of the London Digital Security Centre and has over 20 years' experience in leading national activities in the UK aimed at identifying, preventing and detecting criminal activities. He commented, "We're helping to make London the safest place to innovate by delivering initiatives that allow businesses to develop and enhance their digital security."
John was clear on the benefits of adopting ISMS.online for the London Digital Security Centre's internal use and for working with its supply chain: "We understand the importance of following recognised standards and frameworks for information and cyber security such as Cyber Essentials and ISO 27001 and, of course, in preparing for the forthcoming GDPR regulations.
"We want to be able to demonstrate to our customers and stakeholders that we practice what we preach with leading digital security and compliance management. Choosing ISMS.online gives us a pragmatic approach to quickly achieve this but also goes beyond that in helping us collaborate with partners and members around our various security initiatives. ISMS.online is a leading cloud software solutions provider and we're delighted to work with an innovative British business that is also an SME".
Reporting on this latest win for ISMS.online, Mark Darby CEO, said, "We're thrilled to be supporting the London Digital Security Centre in the implementation of their information security and privacy management system and are looking forward to working with them on other initiatives in the future.
"As an SME we've invested heavily in information security. This includes achieving ISO 27001 alongside other pan-government security credentials and initiatives like Cyber Essentials. It demonstrates credibility and confidence for customers and other stakeholders. It's enabled our growth and given us a competitive edge. And it now means we can deliver solutions that enable other organisations, small and large, to do the same much more quickly and easily, and at far lower less cost."
For more information on ISMS.online please visit https://www.isms.online/
For more information on the London Digital Security Centre and to register for the Centre's membership scheme, please visit https://londondsc.co.uk/
