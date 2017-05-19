News By Tag
Banknomics Launches Personal Loan EMI Calculator
Banknomics, a popular name in the list of reputed financial consultants in India. We offer our best services to resolve all kind of financial issues of our customer. To make our services much better; Banknomics launches personal loan EMI Calculator.
Working methodology of Personal EMI calculator:
Personal loan EMI calculator by Banknomics is easy to use tool to find out the monthly Interest of your Personal loan. Just follow few easy steps and get your EMI result instantly. To find out your personal loan EMI you have to fill these things:
Ø Required Personal Loan Amount
Ø Maximum time period to Repay your Loan
Ø Rate of interest for your personal Loan
Required Personal Loan Amount: In this step just fill the amount of personal loan for which you wish to apply. Use Personal Loan EMI calculator can judge that how much amount will be affordable for you.
Loan tenure or Maximum time period to repay your loan: Loan tenure is the time duration to repay the loan amount for which you have applied. Loan Tenure and EMIs for the applied loan are two different and most important factors about which a borrower must have to know. A less EMI with Maximum tenure can give you mental and financial relaxation but it increases the interest rate of your personal loan. It means an applicant will pay more for their personal loan.
The rate of interest for your personal Loan: You can decrease the amount of your EMI by choosing a bank with a low-interest rate or by increasing the repayment time of your loan. In this step simply fill the interest rate on your personal or the interest rates offered by the different banks.
In the personal loan EMI calculator by Banknomics there a scale for every step with a fix slots. You can also fill your choice manually. By filling all these steps you can get a complete result about your personal Loan EMI, Total payable interest rate and Total payment (Principal + interest).
Banknomics India is a single place for your all financial issues. You can get all the solutions about Home Loan, Business Loan, Personal Loan, Credit Cards Insurance and much more with us.
For more detail visit us at http://www.banknomics.com/
