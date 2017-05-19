News By Tag
Circulating Tumor Cells Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates & Forecasts to 2022
Tumor cell detection is the foremost product segment primarily due to the advantages related with therapeutic monitoring and high procedure prices. North America region is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing demand in number of research projects. In addition, the U.S. Government also supports research by funding various institutes, which grant research funds.
Some of the key players in the market include Adnagen AG, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Apocell, Aviva Biosciences, Biocep Ltd., Biocept Inc., Biofluidica, Canopus Biosciences, CellTraffix Inc., Clearbridge BioMedics, Creatv Microtech Inc., Cynvenio Biosystems Inc. , Epic Biosciences, Fluxion Biosciences., Greiner Bio-One GmbH, Ikonisys Inc., IV Diagnostics Inc., Janssen Diagnostics, Miltenyi Biotech and Nanostring Technologies Inc.
For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/
Technologies Covered:
• Tumor Cell Enrichment
o Filtration
o Centrifugation
o Immunological and Immunomagnetic
• Tumor Cell Detection
o Molecular
o Optical
Applications Covered:
• Breast Cancer
• Colorectal Cancer
• Prostate Cancer
• Other Applications
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
