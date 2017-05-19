 
News By Tag
* SA-BRC
* CRISPR Products and Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019


Growing Focus on Bio-Hacking Life Forms Driving CRISPR Products and Services Market

SA-BRC is pleased to announce the initiation of research on "Global CRISPR Products and Services Market".
 
 
sa_brc
sa_brc
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
SA-BRC
CRISPR Products and Services

Industry:
Health

Location:
Pune - Maharashtra - India

PUNE, India - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeat (CRISPR) are partially palindromic repeated DNA sequences observed in bacteria. These segments act as an immune system for bacteria against virus infections. CRISPR has found application in gene editing due to high flexibility and specific targeting. The technology has been widely implemented in stem cell research, gene therapy research, tissue and animal disease models, and various others. These advances in genetic research have witnessed rapid market acceptance as large number of research institutes and government agencies invested heavily in advanced research including stem cell research, gene therapy research, and various other research activities aimed at development of novel therapeutic. Hence introduction of new technologies assisting in these research activities receives swift acceptance in the research community. Wide spread awareness about the technology and its application has driven the CRISPR market globally. Simplicity of the technology and ease of use are other factors driving the CRISPR market growth and the growth for CRISPR services. Genomic engineering in cell lines is a multipurpose tool for researching biopharmaceutical research, designing diseases models, gene function, drug discovery among several other applications.

Rapid growth in biotechnology and advances in genetic engineering has accelerated life science research. Increasing understanding of genetic makeup of various life forms and their role has provided research across the globe with solid grounds to discover novel therapeutic and commercially viable alternatives. With current alarming rise in incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and various other cardiovascular and neurological disorders, there is an urgent need of long term treatment substitute. Advances in genetic research such as the CRISPR technology would help in achieving these milestones earlier.

Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.sa-brc.com/Global-CRISPR-Products-and-Services...

Although low cost, and ease of use are beneficial for genetic research, scientists also believe that widespread and uncontrolled sale of such genetic engineering tools through e-commerce websites with increase the risk of bio-hacking. The CRISPR kits are available online at a price of less than US$ 200. This encourages uncontrolled and unauthorized use of biotechnology tools in modifying genetic sequences. Such research activities are likely to result in new disease causing agents that can affect large percentage of population globally. Various genetic researchers, advocacy groups and industry experts have demanded control of regulatory authorities for sale of CRISPR kits over e-commerce websites. Implementation of restraints on online sales would drastically affect the CRISPR market growth.

Companies are seen investing heavily in providing cost efficient and CRISPR kits for more accurate results. In 2017, Synthego raised US$ 41 million to fortify its portfolio for CRISPR gene editing kits. Key players in the clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) market include ODIN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., Cellecta, Inc., Takara Bio, System Biosciences, Inc., BioCat GmbH, Synthego Corporation, QIAGEN, Biolegio B.V. and various others.

Request For TOC@ http://www.sa-brc.com/Global-CRISPR-Products--Services-Ma...

NOTE: This report is currently under research and will be made available to clients on request.

Contact
Lucas Jones
***@sa-brc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sa-brc.com Email Verified
Tags:SA-BRC, CRISPR Products and Services
Industry:Health
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SA-BRC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share