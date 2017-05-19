News By Tag
Growing Focus on Bio-Hacking Life Forms Driving CRISPR Products and Services Market
SA-BRC is pleased to announce the initiation of research on "Global CRISPR Products and Services Market".
Rapid growth in biotechnology and advances in genetic engineering has accelerated life science research. Increasing understanding of genetic makeup of various life forms and their role has provided research across the globe with solid grounds to discover novel therapeutic and commercially viable alternatives. With current alarming rise in incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and various other cardiovascular and neurological disorders, there is an urgent need of long term treatment substitute. Advances in genetic research such as the CRISPR technology would help in achieving these milestones earlier.
Although low cost, and ease of use are beneficial for genetic research, scientists also believe that widespread and uncontrolled sale of such genetic engineering tools through e-commerce websites with increase the risk of bio-hacking. The CRISPR kits are available online at a price of less than US$ 200. This encourages uncontrolled and unauthorized use of biotechnology tools in modifying genetic sequences. Such research activities are likely to result in new disease causing agents that can affect large percentage of population globally. Various genetic researchers, advocacy groups and industry experts have demanded control of regulatory authorities for sale of CRISPR kits over e-commerce websites. Implementation of restraints on online sales would drastically affect the CRISPR market growth.
Companies are seen investing heavily in providing cost efficient and CRISPR kits for more accurate results. In 2017, Synthego raised US$ 41 million to fortify its portfolio for CRISPR gene editing kits. Key players in the clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) market include ODIN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., Cellecta, Inc., Takara Bio, System Biosciences, Inc., BioCat GmbH, Synthego Corporation, QIAGEN, Biolegio B.V. and various others.
NOTE: This report is currently under research and will be made available to clients on request.
