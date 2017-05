Aid & Development Asia Summit to discuss innovations and policy updates for disaster resilience

Contact

-- There were 574 disasters reported around the globe and around 108 million people have been affected. The vast majority (92%) of natural disasters are due to global warming. Out of 65.3 million displaced people around the world over 14% are being hosted in Asia and the Pacific, according to the infographic created in time for the 3rd annual Aid & Development Asia Summit.One of the prevailing effects of climate change is water deprivation and drought, caused by the warming of the earth. In Vietnam over two million people, including 520,000 children and one million women, seek humanitarian assistance due to El-Nino induced drought (UNICEF, 2016). Three quarters of those in need are women and children. The Emergency Response Plan has prioritised health, WASH, food and nutrition for slightly more than one half of the total funding required. In the Philippines El-Nino caused $19.2 million in agricultural damage. In Cambodia, 18 out of 25 provinces face food insecurity which affects 2.5 million people.Myanmar ranks second on the Global Climate Risk Index. An estimated $190 million funding is required to support over 525,000 people in need of humanitarian assistance across the country. Out of the 218,000 displaced in Myanmar, 70% are women and children. The two key reasons for displacement are internal conflict between states and, floods and landslides, both of which have a devastating impact on people's lives. The displaced are in urgent need of water, food, medical attention and shelter. Moreover, 90% do not have access to basic health services and three quarters are food insecure.According to a UN OCHA reportFind out more about innovations, partnerships and policy updates for disaster and flood risk reduction at the upcoming Aid & Development Asia Summit, taking place on 14-15 June at the MICC2 in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar. The agenda will include a panel discussion on building a culture of resilience and strengthening disaster preparedness and roundtables on emergency communication, early warning systems, GIS, data collection and mapping.Join the Aid & Development Asia Summit 2017 to hear from leading speakers including:· Shashank Mishra, Disaster Risk Reduction Program Director,· Marcel de Brune, Project Director,· Ernesto Castro-Garcia, Director, Regional Programs, Asia-Pacific Region,· Nada El Marji, Director, Aid and Development,· Dr Aung Kyaw Htut, Deputy Secretary General,· Wilson John Barbon, Country Program Director, Myanmar,· Kieran Gorman-Best, Head of Mission, Myanmar,· Bijay Kamacharya, Country Director, Myanmar,· Dr Mel Capistrano, Senior Programme Manager,· Claude Zukowski, Senior Manager & Disaster Relief and Donation Coordinator,· Brushan Shrestha, Monitoring and Evaluation Manager,And many others! For more information, please visit http://asia.aidforum.org/ register Photo Credit: Mathias Eick, EU/ECHO, Rakhine State, Myanmar/Burma, September 2013