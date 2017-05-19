News By Tag
Meat Substitutes Market Worth $4 Billion in 2017
The lead analyst of the report said: "The global meat substitutes market has experienced a rapid growth in recent years. Visiongain predicts that in 2017, the market will be worth $4bn. Meat substitutes are a part of the wider free-from trend, which is driven by concerns about meat consumption, and the health & wellness trend.
The growing global population is also a significant driver of the market. The UN projections show that by 2050, the global population will reach 8.9 billion people, increasing by 47% since 2000. In this light, alternative sources of protein become an important factor of sustainable development. Considering that raising livestock requires a lot of water, land and animal feed, as well as producing a lot of waste, plant-based proteins are becoming a tool, which can potentially help to solve these problems.
The meat alternatives market is relatively small today, but all the factors analysed in this report illustrate that the industry will exhibit significant growth in the next ten years, providing excellent commercial opportunities"
The 167-page report contains 154 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis to explain developing trends within the meat substitutes market. Visiongain provides forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the 7 leading meat substitutes submarkets, namely Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP), Mycoprotein (Quorn), Pea Protein, Tofu, Tempeh, Seitan & Other 'Free From' Meat-Free Analogues & Alternatives
The report offers market forecasts and analysis for 14 regional markets and the rest of the world market. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 10 companies leading the field in meat substitutes including Pinnacle Foods, MGP Ingredients, Monde Nissin, Kellogg Company, Hain Celestial, Beyond Meat, Amy's Kitchen, Blue Chip Group, Atlantic Natural Foods and Fry Group Foods.
The Meat Substitutes Market Report 2017-2027:Forecasts for Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP), Mycoprotein (Quorn), Pea Protein, Tofu, Tempeh, Seitan & Other 'Free From' Meat-Free Analogues & Alternatives Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Pinnacle Foods, MGP Ingredients, Monde Nissin, Kellogg Company, Hain Celestial, Beyond Meat, Amy's Kitchen, Blue Chip Group, Atlantic Natural Foods, Fry Group Foods report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand meat substitutes market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of food industry.
