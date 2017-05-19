News By Tag
Good Letter Press: Creativity Expressed On Paper
Good Letter Press is one of the leading wedding stationery suppliers in Cape Town and serves clients from all around the world. It doesn't matter where you live, their experienced and talented design team will take your ideas and turn them into eye-catching works of art. They can create most exquisite and elegant wedding invitations in South Africa.
What do they do?
Good Letter Press designs and creates a wide range of stationery products which include:
· Beautiful wedding stationery and accompaniments using laser cutting or laser engraving like bridal shower or kitchen tea invitations, save the dates, wedding invitations, RSVP cards, menus, monograms, seating charts, table flavours, thank you cards and so on.
· Spectacular personal event stationery for events for example - baby showers, birth announcements, birthdays, anniversaries, etc.
· Stationery and accompaniments for corporate events.
· Flyers, logos, letterheads and business cards.
· Printing designs on stationery.
Why choose Good Letter Press?
· They create delicate and detailed designs on stationery using laser cutting or laser engraving.
· High level of accuracy is maintained and thus, very little material is wasted in the process. The finishing of the design is clean and crisp.
· The design team at Good Letter Press has talented artists headed by a world renowned fine artist. They have extensive experience and are capable of producing stunning wedding stationery in Cape Town beyond the expectation of their clients.
· They take note of their clients' ideas and suggestions and live up to, and even exceed, expectations of their clients.
· Extraordinary work is delivered to clients on time and is competitively priced.
· Good Letter Press offers a vast collection of print designs that are suitable for budget conscious clients.
Good Letter Press is capable of managing bulk work within a short turnaround time. Their products are nicely detailed with a smooth finish.
To know more about the company and its services or browse through amazing projects already completed, visit their website at: http://goodletterpress.co.za/
About the Company:
Good Letter Press is the stationery division of the well known company, Good Letter Best. Their talented team of artists fulfil all the requirements of their clients and create a masterpiece in every project.
Contact:
13 Sydow Street, Maitland, Cape Town,
7404 South Africa
Phone: (021) 510-8600
Fax: 086 524 7676
Contact
design@goodletterpress.co.za
