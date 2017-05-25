Dabur International's CMO honoured at World's Greatest Brands and Leaders 2016-2017 in Dubai

Dhir has led company to landmark achievements and market growth

Image

End

-- May 25, 2017Vivek Dhir, Chief Marketing Officer of Dabur International has been honoured at the World's Greatest Brands and Leaders 2016-2017 – Chosen by Consumers and Industry during the 2017 India – UAE Business Council Forum, which was held recently at the Meydan Hotel in Dubai. He has been recognized with the 'World's Greatest CMO' award at the 3rd edition of the event. Dhir started his career with the Group in 1994 and became the CMO of Dabur International in 2009, leading the company to landmark achievements and market growth.On receiving the accolade, Dhir said: "It is truly an honour to be awarded at such a prestigious platform of the World's Greatest Brands and Leaders 2016-2017 and amidst illustrious peers who have strived to further strengthen business relations between the UAE and India. Such recognitions come with a huge responsibility to continue to perform extraordinarily and pursue leadership roles, ensuring popularity of products and brands. I want to extend my thanks to my colleagues at Dabur International for supporting my marketing strategies and business plans which has driven the company towards continued growth and success."Over 100 brands and leaders were felicitated during the World's Greatest Brands and Leaders 2016-2017 – Chosen by Consumers and Industry, which were reviewed by PricewaterhouseCooper PL. Following an intense research in the 15 categories, iconic, powerful and emerging brands and leaders were selected across Asia and the GCC along with an exclusive list of 'AsiaOne 50 Most Influential Indians Under 50.'The elite guest list for the gala evening comprised H.E. Navdeep Singh Suri, Ambassador of India to the UAE; Mr. Vipul, Consul General of India to the UAE; H.E. Marwan Bin Jassim Al Sarkal, CEO, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); Mohan Jashanmal, Chairman Emeritus, India Business Professional Group (IBPG), Abu Dhabi; and Kulwant Singh, Former President of India Business Professionals Council Dubai, and Managing Director, Lama Tours, among many others.The India-UAE Business and Social Forum is a high-level networking event to discuss and take decisive measures in the field of business, education and society. It brought together more than 200 dynamic leaders from India, the UAE and other GCC countries to share their innovative and creative ideas. The agenda for the Forum included a welcome speech; keynote speeches, panel discussion on Business, Economy and Healthcare; award felicitation;and unveiling of a magazine and a coffee table book.