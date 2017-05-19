News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Recent Android Announcements to Consider for Your App
This means that if you're a start-up, you want to be there straight away. Android app development in Australia is highly competitive, but understanding some of the most recent announcements regarding the platform is critical to understanding where you need to be investing your energy.
Artificial Intelligence First
For the last two years, Google has been pushing the mantra of "from mobile first to AI first". Having a platform that understands what users are looking at or asking for, without their physical input, is the way for the future for the tech giant.
Ensuring that your new app has functionality in-built for Google Assistant is absolutely critical now and into the future. Google also announced a new piece of software, Google Lens, designed to be able to recognise text and objects from a camera or picture. Remarkably complex, while we might not be able to do anything with this just yet, it shows how advanced Google are with their efforts for machine learning.
Augmented Reality
With the rise of AR apps such as Snapchat, and increased functionality around this on Facebook and Instagram, it's now more vital than even to recognise the benefits that AR can have on your apps.
Google has announced its working to develop augmented reality systems built around retail shopping experiences, mapping out the floor plan of a store, and providing guidance to particular products or sections. This is a very serious, long-term aspect of Android operating systems, so consider the ways you can include this in your app.
Android O
Rest assured, there is still time for Google's latest operating system to retain the candy-themed naming format of previous iterations, but Android O is Google's latest attempt to perfect the mobile experience.
Implementing changes that impact on applications, such as increase to the visible colour gamut and stricter controls over battery usage, app developers must understand what's coming in order to ensure the best possible output.
Even though we are on the other side of the world, when working on Android app development in Australia, it's important to constantly maintain awareness of announcements, updates, and changes. Google is constantly pushing the boundaries of what is expected of them, and the future is very exciting for that.
For more details, visit http://www.newpathweb.com.au/
Media Contact
Newpath WEB
(03) 8605 4896
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse