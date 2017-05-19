 
Global Wrist Wearable Industry Development

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report on "Global Wrist Wearable Industry Development" This report covers the developments and trends of the global wrist wearable market.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- In 2016, faced with a slowdown in the smart phone market, ICT companies have turned to the IoT (Internet of Things) in the hope of finding new sources of opportunity. Among wearable devices, wrist wearable, comprising of Smart watch and smart wristband, have unique selling points of freeing up the wearer's hands and providing continuous monitoring. These features, together with the increased investments of Apple and other large vendors, have made wrist wearable the mainstream of the wearable market, and have expanded the market size as a whole.

This report covers the developments and trends of the global wrist wearable market; offers insights for Taiwanese vendors and other potential entrants to grasp the opportunities wrist wearable have to offer.

Table of content
Overview of the Global Wrist Wearable Market
Smart watch has become the Fastest Growing Wrist Wearable
The Takeoff of Smart watch has increased the Market worth of Wrist Wearable
Smart watch becomes the Popular Seasonal Gift Choice
Players in the Global Wrist Wearable Market
As the New Players are Expanding Overall Market Size, Market Share of the Three Key Players Has Slightly Declined
The Three Key Players: High Sales Driven by Brand Value and Domestic Demand
Other Players: Prioritize Niche Market and Avoid Direct Competition with Key Players
The Game Changing as Watch and IT Companies Join the Wrist Wearable Market
Mobile Phone Companies: Wearable-Mobile Phone Bundles to Create Incentives and Synergies
Products in the Global Wrist Wearable Market
Wrist wearable are focusing more on diversified applications, including fashion, payment, and communications
Smart watches Priced at USD 600 or Higher are for Branding Purpose
Fashion Accessory, Mobile Payment, and Emergency Communications

For More Information Report: https://www.bharatbook.com/consumer-electronics-market-re...
For More Related Report: https://www.bharatbook.com/market-research-report/consume...=

About Bharat Book Bureau:
Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.
In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you. Our multifarious capabilities, cross-sector expertise and detailed knowledge of various markets, put us in a unique position to take up Custom Research demands of yourself.

Contact us at:
Bharat Book Bureau
Tel: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773
Email: poonam@bharatbook.com
Our Blog: https://www.bharatbook.com/blog/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/researchbook
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BharatBook3B
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/bharat-book-bureau

Media Contact
Sandhya Nair
+91 22 27810772 / 27810773
***@bharatbook.com
Source:Bharat Book Bureau
Email:***@bharatbook.com
Posted By:***@bharatbook.com Email Verified
