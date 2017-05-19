Bharat Book Bureau provides the report on "Global Wrist Wearable Industry Development" This report covers the developments and trends of the global wrist wearable market.

In 2016, faced with a slowdown in the smart phone market, ICT companies have turned to the IoT (Internet of Things) in the hope of finding new sources of opportunity. Among wearable devices, wrist wearable, comprising of Smart watch and smart wristband, have unique selling points of freeing up the wearer's hands and providing continuous monitoring. These features, together with the increased investments of Apple and other large vendors, have made wrist wearable the mainstream of the wearable market, and have expanded the market size as a whole.This report covers the developments and trends of the global wrist wearable market; offers insights for Taiwanese vendors and other potential entrants to grasp the opportunities wrist wearable have to offer.Overview of the Global Wrist Wearable MarketSmart watch has become the Fastest Growing Wrist WearableThe Takeoff of Smart watch has increased the Market worth of Wrist WearableSmart watch becomes the Popular Seasonal Gift ChoicePlayers in the Global Wrist Wearable MarketAs the New Players are Expanding Overall Market Size, Market Share of the Three Key Players Has Slightly DeclinedThe Three Key Players: High Sales Driven by Brand Value and Domestic DemandOther Players: Prioritize Niche Market and Avoid Direct Competition with Key PlayersThe Game Changing as Watch and IT Companies Join the Wrist Wearable MarketMobile Phone Companies: Wearable-Mobile Phone Bundles to Create Incentives and SynergiesProducts in the Global Wrist Wearable MarketWrist wearable are focusing more on diversified applications, including fashion, payment, and communicationsSmart watches Priced at USD 600 or Higher are for Branding PurposeFashion Accessory, Mobile Payment, and Emergency Communications