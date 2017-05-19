News By Tag
Critical Keynote Discussions Lead Pharma CI Asia Conference & Exhibition in Singapore
Market research and strategy will also be on the agenda for the anticipated 13-14 July forum
Pharma CI Asia puts the focus on the particular needs of this region, while also taking a look at the global picture, which is why the Pharma CI Asia Conference is the standard-bearer for intelligence forums in Asia and worldwide. With the multiple talks, networking opportunities, and deep-dive sessions, there's simply no better venue to gain access to the ideas and experts at the center of the next wave of progress.
Other agenda topics include:
• Building a Community of Insights
• HCP's Social Media Tracking in China
• CI Strategies in Niche Therapeutic Segments
• Competitive Intelligence Framework for Organization Readiness – Pharma / Innovation Centric Industries
• and more!
View the agenda here: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
Register by Friday 9 June to take advantage of the Early Bird rate and secure the best possible price.
For the last decade and going strong today, the Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition is the best and largest assembly of pharmaceutical competitive intelligence executives in the world!
The Pharma CI Conference features the participation of the world's top companies, including: A. Menarini Asia-Pacific, Abbott, Astellas, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, Deallus Consulting, Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals, Lifescience Dynamics Limited, Medtronic, Novartis, Roche, SAI Asia, Sanofi China, Sanofi Genzyme, Shionogi, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, The Boston Consulting Group, UCB, and more.
To register to attend the conference, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
To view the detailed agenda, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
For more information, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@pharmaciconference.com
Contact
Ross Frasier
***@pharmaciconference.com
