Ramadan Festivities at First Central Hotel Suites
Every evening after sunset, all through the Holy Month, First Central Hotel Suites, managed by Dubai-based
Children below six years dine free while those between six and 12 years enjoy 50 per cent discount. In addition, the little ones get to Meet and Greet "Dan the Dolphin" from The Dubai Dolphinarium as well as enjoy exclusive discounts to watch the show.
Wael El Behi, General Manager of First Central Hotel Suites, said, "Ramadan is a time when families come together to experience the spirit of Ramadan. Our aim is to offer value to our guests by creating family-friendly promotions. The chefs will take diners on an enchanting culinary journey with an appetizing mix of flavours including a variety of starters, main dishes and traditional Arabic sweets served in a warm and convivial setting.
Iftar Buffet at the Ciao Restaurant in First Central Hotel Suites
• Prices starting from AED 70 per person
• Kids below 6 years old dine FREE, while those from 6 to 12 get 50% discount.The little ones also get to Meet and Greet Dan the Dolphin from The Dubai Dolphinarium and can avail exclusive discounts to watch the show.
• Group bookings of 10 persons and above get 15% offon the total bill.
For reservations call or visit:
+971 4 454 4900
www.firstcentraldubai.com/
In partnership with: Dubai Dolphinarium
About Central Hotels
Central Hotels has very quickly established itself as a reputed hotel management group in the UAE with its flagship property First Central Hotel Suites located in Barsha Heights (TECOM) near Sheikh Zayed Road. Featuring 524 apartments equipped with top-notch facilities, it offers travelers the best of Arabian hospitality in the heart of Dubai. Building up on this amazing success, the brand is now poised to expand its footprint in the GCC targeting Saudi Arabia and the UAE as the primary markets for growth.
For more information about First Central Hotel Suites visit www.firstcentraldubai.com
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction
Mob: +971 50 6975146
Email: h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
+971502093801
***@gmail.com
End
