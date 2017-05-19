News By Tag
Bulwark Reinforces on Its All-Round Security Portfolio at GISEC 2017
The pioneering IT Security VAD demonstrated its complete Security solutions portfolio
GISEC is the region's only dedicated, large scale I.T. security event, connecting international and regional companies with senior buyers from core industries. Its multi-platform approach delivers a high value audience, incorporating a dedicated exhibition, conference sessions, workshops and training sessions.
Bulwark, represented by its team of local experts and key vendors, achieved a high level of brand and product awareness by showcasing an integrated range of innovative and specialized security solutions and services for the IT Security industry including details of its track record of successful ventures across the Middle East region.
The leading Value-Added Distributor spotlighted and demonstrated their following 'Best in Class' Security products and solutions and elaborated on their collaboration with key vendors to act as their extended arms in the Middle East Region.
· Sophos – Unified Threat Management/Endpoint Security
· Linoma – Secure Managed File Transfer
· Lastline – Advanced Malware Protection
· SendQuick – Gateways for Enterprise Mobility
· iStorage – Encrypted Flash Drives/Disk Drives
"GISEC provided an excellent platform for our brand visibility and communication, boosted our presence in the region and provided an ideal opportunity to strengthen the business relationships with our key vendors, partners and customers whilst developing many new prospects in the region which I anticipate will allow us to grow our business aggressively in the months to come'', commented Mr. Jose Thomas Menacherry, Bulwark Technologies, Managing Director.
Bulwark has struck timely strategic partnerships with leading global IT innovators over the years, resulting in the extensive range of security offerings by the company today. Home to more than twenty brands Bulwark has established an excellent track record in delivering world-class products and excellent customer service.
ABOUT BULWARK
Bulwark Technologies LLC is the leading provider for IT Security and Information Communications & Technology (ICT) products in the Middle East & in the Indian sub-continent. Headquartered in Dubai, Bulwark serves the entire region with innovations from more than 20 technology vendors and works with more than 350 partners, with the aim of bringing the best in technology to the Middle East. Customers from various sectors including Banking, Finance, Government, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Medical, Education, Petroleum and more rely on solutions distributed by Bulwark for securing and managing their IT infrastructure. Bulwark has won numerous industry awards for leadership in IT sales and support, and has been rated as the best VAD in the region. For more information, please visit http://www.bulwark.biz/
For further queries, contact:
Ms. Sonali Basu Roy
Marketing Manager
E-mail: sonali@bulwark.biz | www.bulwark.biz
