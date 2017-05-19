News By Tag
4 Week Live Online USMLE Step 1 Prep Course - EduMind
EduMind introduces the live online USMLE step-1 prep course that combines live webcast sessions and assessments to provide you an unprecedented learning experience.
The course begins on June 5, 2017 and will continue until June 30, 2017, the course lasts 4 weeks and introduces all major topics of USMLE and key study materials, everything online.
It encompasses both live online and on-demand training to enhance the convenience of learners to prepare for the exam. It also includes one-on-one tutoring session to lay special attention on each student.
The live online course provides deep insights on majority of the topics. Downloadable study material, PDF of handbook, access to live interaction with mentors. and access to NBME self-assessment tests with free consultations with subject experts on specific queries are added advantages to benefit from EduMind. Gain access to lectures by Dr. Francis, attend PASS Program via a live stream over the internet and benefit from engaging lectures and live interaction
The course also provides recorded lectures so play, pause, rewind and fast-forward the videos any time. Weekend sessions improve the scope for preparation and serve as an added advantage for learns busy during the weekdays.
Furthermore, the course offers an exclusive 'Morning Question' session, 2 per week. The course is also accessible on a mobile device and can be accessed on any browser. The cross-platform e-learning app for flashcards serves as an added advantage.
With the online USMLE step-1 prep course, EduMind aims to enhance the virtual learning experience and improve accessibility to preparatory material. It covers all major topics and offers instructions through qualified experts to meet desired results.
About EduMind:
EduMindis a global educator and a well established training center in United States. It accommodates a wide range of graduate admissions prep course that cover MCAT, LSAT, GRE, GMAT, OAT, DAT and Continuing Education. It has provided over 950,000 hours of successful student participation and continues to rank amongst the top institutions that employs revolutionary teaching methods to achieve the desired results. EduMind focuses on providing a learning experience that is world class and second to none.
For more information, visit us @ http://www.edumind.com/
