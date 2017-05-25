News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Skin Allure Aesthetic Clinic introduces "All Slim" Programme for Body Contouring
All Slim is a non-invasive treatment known for its fast and long lasting effects ideal for belly fat, hips, thighs & arms which is completely safe, painless with no downtime required.
All Slim gives several options as well as combinations to effectively target and successfully treat stubborn fat areas and cellulite. In this procedure cavitation and cryolipolysis technology are used for fat blasting inch loss, radio frequency is used for skin tightening and ultra slimmer (USHAPE) to achieve a whole body workout with little effort and time.
The main features of All Slim programme are explained below:-
Body Reshaping (By cavitation, vacuum and RF Technology): Radio frequency or cavitation is one of the best treatments for those who wants to lose weight as well as inches quickly and very visibly!! It is great for achieving more definition for your thighs and waist area. In this process, ultrasound is used to rupture the cell membrane which is causing the cell to turn into a liquid so that it can be processed away by the body naturally. Normally 6 to 8 treatments are recommended, at weekly intervals. After each session, you will see significant results and difference.
Inch Loss/Fat Loss (By Latest Cryolipolysis):
Shape Your Body (By USHAPE): Shaping up has just become easier with ultra slimmer. This treatment is designed so that you can achieve whole body workout with little effort and time. The strong whole body vibration causes very rapid muscle contraction, making the muscles work continuously. These contractions help to strengthen muscles, increase metabolism to burn more calories and break down fat more effectively.
About Skin Allure Aesthetic Clinic: Skin Allure is an avant-garde laser dermatologists clinic based in Delhi. It was inaugurated on 19th October in Ashok Vihar, Delhi having a covered area of more than 3000 sq. ft and offering latest skin, hair and body care solutions to make people regain their confidence as well as look younger and regain their body shape. The clinic is equipped with US FDA approved equipments and offers the most advanced procedures to address all your beauty needs.
Contact Information:
Address: Skin Allure Aesthetic Clinic
A-7, Above HDFC Bank, Phase-2, Ashok Vihar
New Delhi
Delhi
Pin Code: 110052
Phone: 011-45534432
Email: info@skinallureclinic.com
Website: http://www.skinallureclinic.com/
Contact
Skin Allure Aesthetic Clinic
8800883548
info@skinallureclinic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 25, 2017