 
News By Tag
* dermatologists in Delhi
* slimming clinic in Delhi
* weight loss clinic Delhi
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ashok Vihar
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019

Skin Allure Aesthetic Clinic introduces "All Slim" Programme for Body Contouring

All Slim is a non-invasive treatment known for its fast and long lasting effects ideal for belly fat, hips, thighs & arms which is completely safe, painless with no downtime required.
 
 
Weight Loss Clinic Delhi
Weight Loss Clinic Delhi
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
dermatologists in Delhi
slimming clinic in Delhi
weight loss clinic Delhi

Industry:
Health

Location:
Ashok Vihar - Delhi - India

Subject:
Features

ASHOK VIHAR, India - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- In a recent event Skin Allure Aesthetic Clinic spokesperson announced that their Aesthetic clinic, Skin Allure would now offer new multi-directional slimming programme which is known as "ALL SLIM". Skin Allure Aesthetic clinic firmly believes in medico-aesthetic approach and the ALL SLIM programme would rely on the same approach as well as our clinic aims at helping people to lose weight by combining sessions with latest equipments, balanced diet plan, little exercise and changes to their style of living.  The idea behind launching this new slimming programme is to help people to keep them fit as de-shaping is becoming the main concern nowadays. Because of very busy time schedule with their professional lives individuals gets no time towards a healthy life, however, you can get the best solution at Skin Allure. ALL SLIM is completely non-surgical as well as painless treatment which is very safe with fast and long lasting effect with no downtime required. It includes complete body analysis, diet counseling, and medication along with best doctor advice.

All Slim gives several options as well as combinations to effectively target and successfully treat stubborn fat areas and cellulite. In this procedure cavitation and cryolipolysis technology are used for fat blasting inch loss, radio frequency is used for skin tightening and ultra slimmer (USHAPE) to achieve a whole body workout with little effort and time.

The main features of All Slim programme are explained below:-

Body Reshaping (By cavitation, vacuum and RF Technology): Radio frequency or cavitation is one of the best treatments for those who wants to lose weight as well as inches quickly and very visibly!! It is great for achieving more definition for your thighs and waist area. In this process, ultrasound is used to rupture the cell membrane which is causing the cell to turn into a liquid so that it can be processed away by the body naturally. Normally 6 to 8 treatments are recommended, at weekly intervals. After each session, you will see significant results and difference.

Inch Loss/Fat Loss (By Latest Cryolipolysis): Now it's easy to get rid of those post-pregnancy pouches, "muffin top" or "bingo wings", love handles, comfortably, conveniently and safely with no downtime required. In Cryolipolysis technology the controlled freezing of fat cells is done. As a result of which the dead fat cells are naturally disposed of by the body's lymphatic system.

Shape Your Body (By USHAPE): Shaping up has just become easier with ultra slimmer. This treatment is designed so that you can achieve whole body workout with little effort and time. The strong whole body vibration causes very rapid muscle contraction, making the muscles work continuously. These contractions help to strengthen muscles, increase metabolism to burn more calories and break down fat more effectively.

About Skin Allure Aesthetic Clinic: Skin Allure is an avant-garde laser dermatologists clinic based in Delhi. It was inaugurated on 19th October in Ashok Vihar, Delhi having a covered area of more than 3000 sq. ft and offering latest skin, hair and body care solutions to make people regain their confidence as well as look younger and regain their body shape. The clinic is equipped with US FDA approved equipments and offers the most advanced procedures to address all your beauty needs.

Contact Information:

Address: Skin Allure Aesthetic Clinic

A-7, Above HDFC Bank, Phase-2, Ashok Vihar

New Delhi

Delhi

Pin Code: 110052

Phone: 011-45534432

Email: info@skinallureclinic.com

Website: http://www.skinallureclinic.com/

Contact
Skin Allure Aesthetic Clinic
8800883548
info@skinallureclinic.com
End
Source:
Email:***@skinallureclinic.com
Tags:dermatologists in Delhi, slimming clinic in Delhi, weight loss clinic Delhi
Industry:Health
Location:Ashok Vihar - Delhi - India
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 25, 2017
Skin Allure Aesthetic Clinic PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share