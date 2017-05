Skin Allure Aesthetic Clinic introduces "All Slim" Programme for Body Contouring

All Slim is a non-invasive treatment known for its fast and long lasting effects ideal for belly fat, hips, thighs & arms which is completely safe, painless with no downtime required.

-- In a recent event Skin Allure Aesthetic Clinic spokesperson announced that their Aesthetic clinic, Skin Allure would now offer new multi-directional slimming programme which is known as "ALL SLIM". Skin Allure Aesthetic clinic firmly believes in medico-aesthetic approach and the ALL SLIM programme would rely on the same approach as well as our clinic aims at helping people to lose weight by combining sessions with latest equipments, balanced diet plan, little exercise and changes to their style of living. The idea behind launching this new slimming programme is to help people to keep them fit as de-shaping is becoming the main concern nowadays. Because of very busy time schedule with their professional lives individuals gets no time towards a healthy life, however, you can get the best solution at Skin Allure. ALL SLIM is completely non-surgical as well as painless treatment which is very safe with fast and long lasting effect with no downtime required. It includes complete body analysis, diet counseling, and medication along with best doctor advice.All Slim gives several options as well as combinations to effectively target and successfully treat stubborn fat areas and cellulite. In this procedure cavitation and cryolipolysis technology are used for fat blasting inch loss, radio frequency is used for skin tightening and ultra slimmer (USHAPE) to achieve a whole body workout with little effort and time.The main features of All Slim programme are explained below:-Body Reshaping (By cavitation, vacuum and RF Technology): Radio frequency or cavitation is one of the best treatments for those who wants to lose weight as well as inches quickly and very visibly!! It is great for achieving more definition for your thighs and waist area. In this process, ultrasound is used to rupture the cell membrane which is causing the cell to turn into a liquid so that it can be processed away by the body naturally. Normally 6 to 8 treatments are recommended, at weekly intervals. After each session, you will see significant results and difference.Inch Loss/Fat Loss (By Latest Cryolipolysis):Now it's easy to get rid of those post-pregnancy pouches, "muffin top" or "bingo wings", love handles, comfortably, conveniently and safely with no downtime required. In Cryolipolysis technology the controlled freezing of fat cells is done. As a result of which the dead fat cells are naturally disposed of by the body's lymphatic system.Shape Your Body (By USHAPE): Shaping up has just become easier with ultra slimmer. This treatment is designed so that you can achieve whole body workout with little effort and time. The strong whole body vibration causes very rapid muscle contraction, making the muscles work continuously. These contractions help to strengthen muscles, increase metabolism to burn more calories and break down fat more effectively.: Skin Allure is an avant-garde laser dermatologists clinic based in Delhi. It was inaugurated on 19th October in Ashok Vihar, Delhi having a covered area of more than 3000 sq. ft and offering latest skin, hair and body care solutions to make people regain their confidence as well as look younger and regain their body shape. The clinic is equipped with US FDA approved equipments and offers the most advanced procedures to address all your beauty needs.Skin Allure Aesthetic ClinicA-7, Above HDFC Bank, Phase-2, Ashok ViharNew DelhiDelhiPin Code: 110052Phone: 011-45534432Email: info@skinallureclinic.comWebsite: http://www.skinallureclinic.com/