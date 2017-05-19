Quazzel Quiz - Mobile Game - play handsfree

Released today on iPhone (iTunes App Store) and Android (Play Store and Slideme)

Quazzel Quiz - Play handsfree

Contact

Matthias Graffe

***@matthiasgraffe.de Matthias Graffe

End

-- I really love my iPhone, but while driving, I can only use my Phone passive (a bit siri, but otherwise only music). I want to do something interactive.So I made "Quazzel Quiz", a voice-based trivia game for iOS and Android.At the launch, there areavailable. The device's Text-to-Speech reads a statement and asks "is this right?". The user can thenhis answer "yes" or "no". Then the game reads an explanation why the statement was right/wrong.The user can actually- and without looking at the display at all. In most parts of the world, it should be legal to play. But it can also be played while jogging, working out, cooking or with a. Actually, the user can start the Game by saying "Hey Siri, start Quazzel Quiz" on an iPhone. Then he can play without even touching the device.On Apple products the user needs to be Online for working speech recognition. But he can also click on the answer buttons when he has connection problems.There are- free updates will follow.