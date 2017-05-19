News By Tag
Quazzel Quiz - Mobile Game - play handsfree
Released today on iPhone (iTunes App Store) and Android (Play Store and Slideme)
So I made "Quazzel Quiz", a voice-based trivia game for iOS and Android.
At the launch, there are 1000 English Statements available. The device's Text-to-Speech reads a statement and asks "is this right?". The user can then speaks his answer "yes" or "no". Then the game reads an explanation why the statement was right/wrong.
The user can actually play handsfree - and without looking at the display at all. In most parts of the world, it should be legal to play even while driving. But it can also be played while jogging, working out, cooking or with a disability. Actually, the user can start the Game by saying "Hey Siri, start Quazzel Quiz" on an iPhone. Then he can play without even touching the device.
On Apple products the user needs to be Online for working speech recognition. But he can also click on the answer buttons when he has connection problems.
There are no in-app purchases - free updates will follow.
More Information:
https://www.masegi.de/
Contact
Matthias Graffe
***@matthiasgraffe.de
