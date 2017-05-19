 
News By Tag
* VBR
* Phm
* Datashop
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Berkeley
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019

Innovaccer Introduces First-of-its-kind Initiative to Assist IPAs and Providers Transition to ACOs

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* VBR
* Phm
* Datashop

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Berkeley - California - US

BERKELEY, Calif. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Innovaccer Inc. (http://www.innovaccer.com/), one of the fastest growing Silicon Valley-based Healthcare analytics company, has undertaken a new one-of-its-kind 'no cost' initiative to provide assistance to Independent Physician Associations (IPAs) and other transforming provider organizations to transition into an Accountable Care Organization (http://www.innovaccer.com/accountable-care) (ACOs)

The concept of value has become prominent in the advancing healthcare. Care teams are creating room for improvement in care delivery to bring down the cost of care with a better quality of care. The complexity and competition associated with value-based reimbursement require IPAs and other provider organizations to remain flexible with strategically transforming healthcare.

Innovaccer will provide a consultation (http://www.innovaccer.com/accountable-care) on the complete roadmap encompassing:

• Participation options: ACOs can apply to participate in several Shared Savings Program tracks. As per the present situation and future goals, Innovaccer will help provider organization identify the most suitable option for themselves.
• Eligibility Criteria: Detailed information on all the clauses that are necessary to be fulfilled to become an ACO.
• Health IT backbone: The kind of IT backbone required to help the ACO succeed and the investment required to create such IT infrastructure.
• Delivering and maintaining the quality of care: Value-Based performance analytics required to track all payer contracts by quality and cost measures to identify improvement opportunities and beat benchmarks.
• Expense control and Network utilization: Understanding what are the major cost drivers to identify leakages, manage costs in the network across all regions, facilities, and providers and increase network utilization.

"We have been working with IPA and ACO customers for a while now and have been delivering increasingly better clinical outcomes for them. We are glad to extend our resources and technical acumen to IPAs and other growing provider organizations to tackle the sharp learning curve to becoming a successful ACO, with every requirement of this transition - right from understanding eligibility criteria and participation options to improving physician communication and quality of care," says Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and CEO at Innovaccer.

Innovaccer was recently appointed by Mercy ACO, one of the largest value-focused organizations in the Mid-west as the technology partner to deliver value-based care. Innovaccer has also worked with several other major IPAs and ACOs towards improving clinical and financial outcomes, aided by Datashop - Innovaccer's proprietary end-to-end value-based care solution.

All the relevant information about CMS's participation guidelines, eligibility criteria, participation options, and application guidelines can be found on Innovaccer's website (http://www.innovaccer.com/accountable-care). Moreover, IPAs looking for deeper insights can schedule a free session with Innovaccer's ACO expert and learn more about forming a successful ACO.

For more info visit: http://www.innovaccer.com/accountable-care

Innovaccer will be demonstrating their big data solutions at America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) Institute & Expo 2017, to be held in Austin, Texas from June 7th to June 9th.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc (http://www.innovaccer.com/healthcare) is a Silicon Valley-headquartered, Healthcare analytics company easing care teams' transition to Value-based Reimbursements. Innovaccer's aim is to simplify complex data from all points of care, streamline the information and help organizations make powerful decisions and realize strategic value-based reimbursement goals based on the key insights and predictions from their data. Its proprietary product Datashop enables provider organizations to use data as a source of innovation and has been deployed across 15 countries at academic institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, El Paso HIE, Sonic Healthsystems, Harvard, Stanford, MIT, and Wolters Kluwers.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com or follow us on Twitter @innovaccer.

Contact
Sachin Saxena
7042852555
***@innovaccer.com
End
Source:
Email:***@innovaccer.com Email Verified
Tags:VBR, Phm, Datashop
Industry:Technology
Location:Berkeley - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Innovaccer News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share