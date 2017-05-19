Getting Rid of Kidney Disorders has Just Got Easier!

Primus Hospital of Nigeria works with an aim to allow the Nigerians get the best treatments for their kidney ailments. Primus Hospital has been designed and constructed using the most advanced medical technology, available in the world.

Kidney Transplant

Contact

Primus International Super Speciality Hospital

+2348127777752

info@primushospitalnigeria.com Primus International Super Speciality Hospital+2348127777752

End

-- Given that patients are suggested to undergo a full body checkup to diagnose the diseases easily, Primus International Super Specialty Hospital has taken the initiative to provide superlative health care services to all its patients. That said, it isn't easy to tackle the kidney diseases and in the case of an emergency, great patient care is required. Working along the same lines as its counterparts, Primus Nigeria has a team of expert medical professional to handle even the most complex cases with ease.Nigeria, 23rd May, 2017. Conveniently located in the heart of Nigeria's capital, Abuja, Primus Super Specialty Hospital has all the advanced medical amenities needed for faster recovery, health, and well-being of a patient. Primus brings in a comprehensive range of treatment for the patients struck with chronic kidney diseases (CKDs), kidney failure, an acute kidney injury, or any other kidney related problems. Designed using the technological advanced medical equipment, Primus hospital showcases excellent infrastructure, 24 hour pharmacy to handle the most complex emergencies, and preventive health check for a more comfortable experience. Apart from covering almost all aspects of healthcare, Primus continues to contribute towards the upliftment of the country with the support of skilled medical professional on board. Not just that, the hospital also runs over a dozens of satellite clinics across the globe.Primus nephrology, dialysis and kidney transplant department is one of its kind and a home to several innovative treatments. The hospital uses minimally invasive techniques to diagnose and correct the urological and nephrological conditions. Nephrology is the branch of medicine dealing in kidney disorders. It's when the function of your kidneys is altered by other factors, is the time you need to contact a nephrologist. A nephrologist, or a kidney doctor further studies the condition of your kidneys and suggests possible treatment and care. At the end stage of renal disease, or kidney failure, a patient is either recommended haemodialysis or kidney transplant. At Primus, there are separate dialysis units for infected and non-infected patients – a rare thing to spot in Nigeria. The nephrologists here are highly qualified and extensively experienced that it helps them to offer patient-oriented management services to the clients.Primus Nigeria is spearheaded by the specialists in the department of nephrology. It offers cutting edge care in all areas of kidney disorder, namely:•Nephrology•Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)•Hypertension•Pre and Post Renal Transplant•Diabetic Renal CareIn addition, it actively engages itself in organizing patients education programs related to nephrology.A brief about Primus Kidney Transplant Center, NigeriaThe patients with end-stage renal disease are recommended a kidney transplantation which is not a surgery to be performed by any doctor. It requires an expert's attention, and needs to be dealt with utmost precision. Nigeria has a limited number of healthcare facilities including Primus Multi Specialty Hospital. About its kidney transplant center, Primus has made its way to become a distinguished name in the field. Kidney transplants (organ procurement)can be genetically related or non-related. The kidney doctors at Primus use advanced techniques to treat such patients, and help them lead a better quality of life ahead. Adding to the relief of the patients, Primus also has associations with the organ donors so that it can save your life and help you live better.Details:-State of the Art Dialysis Center, PrimusApart from having paved its way to become the best kidney transplant hospital in Nigeria, Primus Super Specialty Hospital couldn't really have settled for less. It has got the modern and Advanced Kidney Dialysis (AKD) unit installed in its nephrology department. Just so you know, this department provides exceptional renal replacement therapy for both HIV+ and HCV infected and non-infected patients. On top of it, the patients are kept under constant observation through highly-sophisticated monitors throughout the dialysis process. As a major tertiary care center, its urology clinic is a unique resource for those with the diseases of urinary system including kidneys, bladder and prostate gland.Why choose Primus Hospital?Question is, why would anyone choose Primus over any other multi-specialty hospitals? The following points will reasonably answer the question.•Primus Nigeria has been built with an envision to bring Nigeria the highest standards of medical care•It periodically organizes various health related programs, clinical research and training•The hospital comprises a team of extremely proficient doctors who leave no stone unturned in handling even the most critical cases with composure•Support assistants are available on demand 24*7 for integrated emergency response servicesPrimus Nigeria is open for free consultation with the specialists.