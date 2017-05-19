News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Joe Hayden Earns The RE/MAX Platinum Club Award
Broker-Associate Joe Hayden of the Venice, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Platinum Realty Receives Prestigious Award
A Broker-Associate in the RE/MAX Platinum Realty Venice office, Hayden specializes in general residential and new home sales. Since joining RE/MAX Platinum Realty in 2013, he has consistently been one of the firm's top-producing agents. Originally from Wisconsin, he moved to Venice in 1985, where he spent more than a dozen years in custom home building. He received his Florida real estate broker's license in 1992.
The Venice office is located at 307 West Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. Hayden can be reached at (941) 321-2964 or joshayden@comcast.net.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: http://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact
Media Contact: Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse