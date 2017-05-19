 
News By Tag
* RE/MAX Platinum Realty
* Joe Hayden
* RE/MAX Platinum Club Award
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Venice
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019


Joe Hayden Earns The RE/MAX Platinum Club Award

Broker-Associate Joe Hayden of the Venice, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Platinum Realty Receives Prestigious Award
 
VENICE, Fla. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Joe Hayden of RE/MAX Platinum Realty has earned the prestigious RE/MAX Platinum Club Award, which recognizes high-producing RE/MAX associates based on performance. Fewer than 5 percent of all active RE/MAX agents worldwide received this award. Hayden was also the leading RE/MAX Platinum Realty companywide agent in both sales volume and transactions for 2016.

A Broker-Associate in the RE/MAX Platinum Realty Venice office, Hayden specializes in general residential and new home sales. Since joining RE/MAX Platinum Realty in 2013, he has consistently been one of the firm's top-producing agents. Originally from Wisconsin, he moved to Venice in 1985, where he spent more than a dozen years in custom home building. He received his Florida real estate broker's license in 1992.

The Venice office is located at 307 West Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. Hayden can be reached at (941) 321-2964 or joshayden@comcast.net.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: http://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.

Contact
Media Contact: Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Source:RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Email:***@thomasbrannan.com Email Verified
Tags:RE/MAX Platinum Realty, Joe Hayden, RE/MAX Platinum Club Award
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Venice - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thomas & Brannan Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share