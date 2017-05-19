 
May 2017





Moving Company Has Been Rated 5 Stars on Average for Third Quarter in a Row

Professional moving company representatives talk about what makes their company so favorable.
 
 
ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- A Canadian moving company, comprised of professional drivers and movers, has been rated quite favorably for the past 8 months. The managing director of the company had this to say, "We're obviously very impressed with what our employees have achieved. Working in tandem with all the other departments is not an easy task, especially at this level. I'm definitely proud of what the team has been able to achieve in this short span of time."

Good Place Moving Company is based in Abbotsford, British Columbia and is a household name in and around the area. "I think the reason why the people favor us here so much is because of the fact that we're blatantly transparent. We believe that honesty is the first and foremost thing that should be kept in mind when dealing with customers. After all, it's the customers who help an establishment grow. We always believe that it's better to hire professional movers instead of doing all the heavy lifting by oneself. There are certain methods and procedures one needs to follow in order to ensure that all the articles in a house are intact after transport. Moving the articles by yourself, especially in long hauls can have disastrous effects. Professional movers are adept at preparing for such instances so that your articles and possessions remain in safe hands", continued the representative.

"As for the future plans, we have decided to establish a few more offices throughout the province. This will enable us to keep a better track of the moving processes. Moreover, customers would not have to reach out to the headquarters if any emergency arises", said another spokesperson.

About Good Place Moving Company:

Good Place Moving Company is known for their efficient services, provided from Abbotsford, British Columbia. If one wants to seek more information, then they can check below:

For more information, please visit http://GoodPlaceMoving.com

Contact:

Good Place Moving Company

32508 Tulip Cr.

Abbotsford, BC V2T 1R8

Ben Mehdi

Phone no: 604-615-4471

Email: support@goodplacemoving.com

