The Murder Mystery of "Careful Cassidy" Performed at the Scientology Information Center
In the story, "They Killed Him Dead," Careful Cassidy, a no-nonsense homicide squad detective, tries to solve a most peculiar murder, while at the same time trying to save his reputation without becoming the laughing stock of the police department. The cast incorporated sound effects, props and costumes as the guests became a very "live studio audience."
"Everyone really got a kick out of this story, laughing along with the performers and listening intently to clues during the performance hoping to solve the mystery. No one figured out who the real culprit was until the very end!" said Joanie Sigal, East Coast Golden Age Theatre producer, and singer.
"I enjoyed the presentation as it reminded me how I used to listen to similar shows on the radio as a kid. What a wonderful presentation. I thoroughly enjoyed it," said one of the guests, a visitor from Ireland.
The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theater, a volunteer group founded in 2011, delivers classic radio theatre performances of fiction short stories written by Hubbard in the 1930s and '40s.
"Back in the '30s and '40s before live streaming and television, radio was king. Mr. Hubbard's fiction stories lend themselves beautifully to radio style plays," stated Sigal. "Mr. Hubbard's stories cover a wide range of genres—action, romance, mystery, adventure, science fiction, western, suspense, fantasy and more. Through our performances at local schools, we promote reading and imagination."
To date, they have performed to tens of thousands. While most of their performances have been in Florida; they have also performed in Maine, Columbia University in NYC and to the Boys & Girls Club in Harlingen, TX.
The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups in 167 nations. Clearwater is the home of the spiritual headquarters for the Church of Scientology. Its Information Center is open to all and provides answers to questions about Scientology through its audio visual displays, exhibits and publications.
The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Golden Age Theatre performed the pulp fiction story, "They Killed Him Dead" on May 20th at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater to a packed house.
