Australian Treated Pine Have Launched Their New Online Store

-- With over 30 years in the timber business, industry pioneershave created an extensive E-commerce website from which customers can purchase premium treated timber products. In developing an online platform for the items they sell, the company have made high quality timber now widely accessible for those looking for great products and service, at affordable prices.For an organisation that is already one of the leading suppliers for the Victorian trade industry, Australian Treated Pine's new online store gives people an opportunity to better plan their projects and conveniently browse through products they may require for the job. The benefits of utilising the online store range from time efficiency gained as a result of not needing to visit the sales centre, to allowing easy access, viewing, and ordering from the web catalogue.The E-commerce website will also include the entire range available from Australian Treated Pine, with treated and non-treated timber items to satisfy the needs of most project types. Sawn and dressed timber, treated pine decking, and even bollards and bollard sleeves are just some of the items that will be available via the E-store.Easy to use, the website has been designed with the user in mind. Australian Treated Pine believe that online shopping should be easy to navigate and as informative as possible, so that the material acquisition component of a project is made as effortless and simple as can be. Each product found on the website is accompanied by images, product descriptions, and individual pricing. There are multiple payment and delivery methods available, and modifying the shopping cart is easy to do. The well trained customer service team at Australian Treated Pine are also readily available via phone or email for all enquiries, ordering advice, and after sales support.The opening of the E-Commerce website was inspired by the feedback Australian Treated Pine were receiving from their customers. The public simply wanted a more readily accessible platform to plan and order high quality timber from. Because the company specialises in timber based products, they are able to offer customisation and a high standard in products that cannot always be sourced from local hardware stores. Fast turnaround times and a state of the art timber preservation facility have been major reasons why customers choose Australian Treated Pine again and again.Australian Treated Pine is a specialist timber company that has been supplying Victoria with high quality materials for over 30 years. Based in Somerton, Melbourne—The team at Australian Treated Pine are highly experienced, skilled and knowledgeable in all aspects of timber and timber related items. For decades, they have been relied upon as one of the leaders in the industry, nationwide.Operating from Melbourne's largest fully automated, state of the art timber preservation facility, Australian treated pine have the resources at hand to take care of any requirements;whether standard or non-standard. Their production facility allows for the flexibility to meet all size requirements, regardless of commercial availability.The online store is a welcome addition to Australian Treated Pine's already exceptional sales centre, allowing for more people to access high grade timber. Their approach of "no order too big or small" and excellence in customer service is ideal for those who only want the best in the industry.For more information please visit: