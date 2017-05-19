News By Tag
Hanover Mall announces name change as voters consider approval of TIF
A tax increment financing agreement between the town and the mall's owners will pave the way for PREP, the owners, to invest more than $40 million in the property.
Ed Callahan, General Manager of the Hanover Mall, told a group of citizens at an Board of Selectmen meeting held May 24 at the Town Hall, that the Mall is about to undergo a name and brand change.
Hanover Mall is about to become Hanover Crossing.
Callahan showed the audience the mall's new logo and design, saying that the owners of the mall, PREP (PECO Real Estate Partners) worked with branding expert Linda Stabins, who has assisted with some of their other properties, in developing a new look. Stabins said that the final choice "Hanover Crossing" was intended to maintain the strong connection to the Town of Hanover. In fact, she said, the inspiration for the design of the logo is the North River Bridge, which separates Hanover from Pembroke on Washington Street. "We sought an image with a curved bridge which hearkens back to Hanover's rich history of shipbuilding, and also suggests movement, intersection and history."
Coincidentally, last year there was an art contest and the winner painted an image of the bridge. Hanover artist Mary Gilmartin received the "Hanover Excellence Award" at the Inaugural Hanover Cultural Juried Art Exhibition in June of 2016 during the Hanover Day celebration.
Her painting now appears on the cover of the Hanover 2016 report.
Stabins, who is a graphic designer, worked with a writer on the branding project and said that the process began with 60 suggested names, based on research of the area. "What we ultimately wound up with capitalized on history and location. We wanted to capture a mood of openness, outdoors and a feeling that would show a transition from an enclosed mall to an open air one."
She said that the branding process offered a variety of names, and the finalists (after Hanover Crossing) included Hanover Square and Hanover Place. Stabins is a graphic designer with 30 years' experience, specializing in print communications and branding, working mostly with corporations and universities.
"We are excited about the new name, but even more by the prospect of what Hanover Mall can become," said Callahan.
The Hanover Mall management team revealed the name change at a community meeting May 24 where management discussed the upcoming TIF (Tax Increment Financing) article to be voted upon at a June 19 Special Town Meeting. Approval of the TIF will pave the way for the new owners of the mall, PREP (PECO Real Estate Partners) to redevelop and revitalize the shopping center that has been part of the community since 1971.
Callahan said, "This is a great opportunity for the town, and for us, to build a first-class operation that everyone will be proud of. Our new owners are committed to investing in this mall and this community and we believe this will yield many dividends for the town." He continued, "We urge Hanover residents to come out and support this initiative and help take this first step forward."
Anyone interested in learning more, please email hanovermallinfo@
Since 1971, the Hanover Mall has served the shopping needs of Hanover and the region. Hanover Mall supports a number of community activities and causes, and employs hundreds of local residents. Hanover Mall is the Town of Hanover's largest taxpayer. The mall is located at 1775 Washington Street, Route 53, Hanover, MA. To learn more about the Mall, please visit their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/
