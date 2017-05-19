News By Tag
Melissa Krasnow, Partner, VLP Law Group LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About Melissa Krasnow
Melissa Krasnow is a partner at VLP Law Group LLP whose practice encompasses domestic and cross-border privacy and data security, technology transactions and mergers and acquisitions.
She advises companies on responding to data breaches (HIPAA, FERPA, financial services regulatory and PCI DSS), preparing written information security programs, devising incident response plans and facilitating tabletop exercises. Melissa counsels boards of directors and executive officers on privacy and data security risk oversight and developments and reviews cyber liability insurance policies. She advises companies on responding to regulatory inquiries and complying with state, federal and international privacy and data security and related laws. Melissa is a Certified Information Privacy Professional/
About VLP Law Group LLP
Founded in 2008, VLP is a business and transactional law firm that delivers top quality legal services from experienced attorneys through an efficient platform. VLP's broad practice includes high tech, life sciences, clean tech, retail, consumer products, edtech, and real estate. VLP's clients range from individual executives and early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies, including public and private corporations, venture capital investors, private equity funds, educational institutions and companies, nonprofits and individuals. VLP provides general corporate, licensing, contract, intellectual property protection and counseling, securities regulation, financing, merger and acquisition, real estate, commercial lending, tax, employment and other legal services.
Event Synopsis:
Organizations like yours are concerned about ransomware. Technology leaders Arcserve and VIPRE joined forces to help you defeat those ransomware hoodlums lurking in the dark cyberspace. From preventative measures with VIPRE, to remediation strategies with Arcserve, plus legal and regulatory guidance about ransomware from VLP, you will:
· Watch as we dissect common variants like Locky, Petya, TeslaCrypt and Cerber
· Learn how to stop ransomware attacks before they happen
· Get practical advice on how to get back on your feet if an attacker does get through
· Discover what others have done – without opening their wallets – to defeat the threat
Find out how to fend off and remediate ransomware attacks.
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
