 
News By Tag
* Melissa Krasnow
* VLP Law Group
* Ransomware
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019


Melissa Krasnow, Partner, VLP Law Group LLP to Speak at TKG's Event

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Melissa Krasnow
VLP Law Group
Ransomware

Industry:
Business

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Events

NEW YORK - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Melissa Krasnow, Partner, VLP Law Group LLPwill speak at the Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "Ransomware: Protecting your Money and Assets LIVE Webcast."  This event is scheduled for June 15, 2017 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/technology/business-and-corporation-technology/ransomware-protecting-your-money-and-assets

About Melissa Krasnow

Melissa Krasnow is a partner at VLP Law Group LLP whose practice encompasses domestic and cross-border privacy and data security, technology transactions and mergers and acquisitions.

She advises companies on responding to data breaches (HIPAA, FERPA, financial services regulatory and PCI DSS), preparing written information security programs, devising incident response plans and facilitating tabletop exercises. Melissa counsels boards of directors and executive officers on privacy and data security risk oversight and developments and reviews cyber liability insurance policies. She advises companies on responding to regulatory inquiries and complying with state, federal and international privacy and data security and related laws. Melissa is a Certified Information Privacy Professional/US (CIPP/US) and a National Association of Corporate Directors Board Leadership Fellow.

About VLP Law Group LLP

Founded in 2008, VLP is a business and transactional law firm that delivers top quality legal services from experienced attorneys through an efficient platform. VLP's broad practice includes high tech, life sciences, clean tech, retail, consumer products, edtech, and real estate. VLP's clients range from individual executives and early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies, including public and private corporations, venture capital investors, private equity funds, educational institutions and companies, nonprofits and individuals. VLP provides general corporate, licensing, contract, intellectual property protection and counseling, securities regulation, financing, merger and acquisition, real estate, commercial lending, tax, employment and other legal services.

Event Synopsis:

Organizations like yours are concerned about ransomware. Technology leaders Arcserve and VIPRE joined forces to help you defeat those ransomware hoodlums lurking in the dark cyberspace. From preventative measures with VIPRE, to remediation strategies with Arcserve, plus legal and regulatory guidance about ransomware from VLP, you will:

·         Watch as we dissect common variants like Locky, Petya, TeslaCrypt and Cerber

·         Learn how to stop ransomware attacks before they happen

·         Get practical advice on how to get back on your feet if an attacker does get through

·         Discover what others have done – without opening their wallets – to defeat the threat

Find out how to fend off and remediate ransomware attacks.

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Source:
Email:***@theknowledgegroup.org
Posted By:***@theknowledgegroup.org Email Verified
Tags:Melissa Krasnow, VLP Law Group, Ransomware
Industry:Business
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Knowledge Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share