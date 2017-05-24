SCAD & MTR Announce Collaboration on "Art in MTR" Project Preview Exhibition at MTR Central Station

End

-- The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) and MTR Corporation kicked off an exhibition in MTR Central Station to celebrate the transformative designs created by SCAD students to help rejuvenate MTR Sham Shui Po Station. SCAD x MTR Art in MTR Sham Shui Po Station Project exhibition will run from 24 May to 30 June 2017 in Exit J of MTR Central Station, and will showcase an inspiring exhibition of works by some of the brightest young creative minds in Hong Kong.SCAD was approached by MTR with a design challenge to rejuvenate MTR Sham Shui Po station, focusing on the user experience and increasing the engagement between the station and the community. Among seven works submitted by fourteen students, MTR selected works from two proposals for inclusion in the final design for the rejuvenation project."SCAD x MTR Art in MTR Sham Shui Po Station Project is an exhibition that showcases the creativity and talent of the student proposals selected for realisation. All 14 students presented their own interpretations of Sham Shui Po in such a creative way. I was impressed by the high standard of work and professionalism the students demonstrated over the course of five weeks. The exhibition in Central Station serves as a preview of the extraordinary designs by the students. We are excited that we will be unveiling the results of this collaboration to the public in Sham Shui Po Station later this year and we look forward to working with SCAD students in the future," said Mr Andrew Mead, Chief Architect (ARBUK), MTR Corporation.Student Nicholas Wang, whose work is among two selected proposals, said of the project, "MTR stations reflect the unique local communities around them, and offer connections between different corners of the city. During the design stage, we could make use of our multicultural backgrounds and multi-disciplinary education to create compelling designs where functionality is a priority, while keeping the charm of the surrounding area in our concepts. Our designs examine how the built environment can influence human experience and behaviour, and are carefully adapted to the nature of a busy transport hub. The collaboration was significant, not only because we received insights into the realities of our profession, but also because we were able to provide a positive tangible contribution to our local community."MTR Corporation has used art to enhance their stations and the life journeys of customers since 1998, utilising spaces to inspire the local and visiting public, contributing to the development of communities, enhancing quality of life, and fostering a thriving business and living environment. Through the Art in MTR programme under the Community Connect platform, the Sham Shui Po Station Project exhibition at Exit J in MTR Central Station highlights the pride SCAD and their students take in being part of the larger Hong Kong and Sham Shui Po communities, and aims to entertain while educating the audience on this collaborative project.